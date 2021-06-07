Leach described Hunter Biden as an active board chairman of WFP USA. He said the two of them had a “tag-team presentation” as they made a pitch at various events for food assistance. One Hunter Biden email before the dinner remarked that “the reason for the dinner is ostensibly to discuss food security,” the New York Post said. But Leach said that was indeed the focus of the discussion. At the dinner, “there was no discussion of politics or business about anything or anywhere,” he said.