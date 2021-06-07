Here’s what to know:
Supreme Court won’t review male-only registration for the military draft
The Supreme Court declined Monday to revive a lawsuit challenging the nation’s male-only draft registration policy as unconstitutional.
The American Civil Liberties Union, representing two men and a group called the National Coalition for Men, called the requirement that men, but not women, register with the Selective Service System at age 18 “one of the last sex-based classifications in federal law.”
The Trump administration defended the policy. Biden’s acting solicitor general, Elizabeth B. Prelogar, advised the court not to take up the issue now, because Congress is considering a national commission’s recommendation that women be included in draft the registration.
Bob Dole’s forgotten fight to get Washington to recognize the Armenian genocide
They came by the dozens: The Armenian archbishops and the noted philanthropists, the esteemed physicians and the tireless nurses — they all poured into a Chicago funeral home to say goodbye to a doctor named Hampar Kelikian. But it was a tall Kansan, seated unobtrusively among the mourners, who caught the eye of Kelikian’s daughter, Alice. Bob Dole was sobbing.
By that moment in 1983, Dole was a famous man, a senator for 14 years, a vice-presidential candidate on a national Republican ticket, a serious presidential contender. It’s easy to imagine that none of that would have happened without the pioneering surgeon Dole still calls Dr. K.
Dr. K did more than try to mend the broken parts of Dole’s body when the future Senate majority leader returned from World War II, a decorated battleground hero who had been strafed by German bullets in Italy. Over the course of a remarkable 3½-decade friendship, Kelikian became a guiding light, a “second father” as Dole puts it, an inspiration and a teacher. “You have to live with what you have left,” Kelikian told Dole. “You can’t dwell on what you’ve lost.”
“Pretty good advice,” Dole, now 97 and undergoing immunotherapy for Stage 4 lung cancer, told me in a recent interview at his apartment in Washington’s Watergate complex.
After one meeting with Biden, the longest-serving U.S. commander in Afghanistan finds himself commanding the departure
During his first two years in command in America’s longest war, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller oversaw a partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that came in waves under President Donald Trump. Now he was meeting with the new president for the first time, via video feed from the White House.
Miller and other senior military officers had urged Trump to leave a couple thousand U.S. troops in Afghanistan to counter threats posed by terrorist groups, and they were recommending roughly the same to Biden. While Biden and Trump disagreed on many issues, both had vowed to end U.S. involvement in a conflict that Pentagon officials said they could not win on the battlefield.
Biden and Miller would meet only that one time before the president announced in April that he would withdraw all U.S. troops from the country by September, U.S. officials said.
Analysis: Biden and Harris make first overseas trips to reset bruised relationships with allies
The Biden administration is seeking to revamp the U.S.'s reputation with allies in various pockets of the world this week as Biden and Harris are set to meet with world leaders whose relationships with the U.S. were left bruised after four wrenching years with former president Donald Trump.
Harris touched down in Guatemala on Sunday and will stop in Mexico on Monday evening for her first foreign trip in office, where she’s expected to outline the administration’s plans to remedy the “root causes” of migration from Central America to the U.S.
Biden will head to the United Kingdom on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall. He’ll head to Belgium on June 14 to participate in the NATO Summit, followed by a stop in Brussels for the U.S.-European Union Summit. The president will wrap his trip in Geneva where he’ll hold his first bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fact Checker: Hunter Biden’s laptop and the April 16, 2015, dinner
When the New York Post released emails last fall from what it claimed was Hunter Biden’s laptop, The Fact Checker produced an explainer that turned out to be one of the most read articles in our 13-year history. A key question we examined was whether Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, arranged for a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm to meet with the then-vice president when he was in charge of U.S. policy toward Ukraine. The date in question: April 16, 2015.
A campaign spokesman for Joe Biden had said a review of Biden’s schedule for that day found no record of any such meeting. Officials who worked for him in 2015 also told The Fact Checker that no such meeting took place.
Recently, a reader directed our attention to a May 26 New York Post report, featuring more emails, that was headlined: “Hunter Biden brought VP Joe to dinner with shady business partners.”
Biden embraces symbolism, but substance on some issues proves more difficult
TULSA — Biden launched his 2020 campaign with a video response to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, recounting the Klansmen and neo-Nazis who descended on the city, their “crazed faces illuminated by torches, veins bulging, and bearing the fangs of racism.”
Later in that campaign, Biden delivered remarks at Gettysburg, using the historic Civil War battlefield to drive home “the cost of division” and imploring: “We must come together as a nation.”
And last week, Biden visited Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the racial violence that left 35 blocks of the city’s “Black Wall Street” burned to the ground and as many as 300 Black Americans dead, declaring: “This was not a riot, this was a massacre.”
Analysis: Biden heads to Europe this week. Some Europeans are wary.
Biden embarks later this week on the first foreign trip of his presidency to attend a string of European summits.
He will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven nations in Britain. Then, he heads to a NATO summit in Brussels where he will rub shoulders with the majority of the European Union’s leaders. All of that will precede what is likely to be a tense encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.
After spending the past five months focused on domestic affairs and battling the pandemic, Biden will try to demonstrate how his administration is “restoring” U.S. leadership on the world stage.
Rep. Cheney compares Trump’s rhetoric to that of the Chinese Communist Party
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted last month from the No. 3 leadership position among House Republicans, compared the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump to that of the Chinese Communist Party during a podcast episode that debuted Monday.
“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” Cheney told host David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” podcast.
“When he says that our system doesn’t work … when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us,” Cheney said. “And it’s very dangerous and damaging … and it’s not true.”
Cheney was voted out as conference chairwoman of the House Republicans after continuing to criticize Trump for claiming that last year’s presidential election was stolen from him. Trump has repeatedly attacked Cheney since she voted for his impeachment on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by violent Trump supporters.
After being impeached by the House, Trump was acquitted in the Senate, where 57 members voted to convict him, short of the two-thirds threshold needed.
“I think what Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history,” Cheney told Axelrod.
She also said she felt it was “inexcusable” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the weeks following his Senate trial.
Harris to meet with Guatemalan president on her first trip abroad as vice president
Harris plans to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City as part of a trip crafted to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to address what it calls the “root causes” of migration from Central America to the United States.
According to Harris’s office, the two will “discuss cooperation on migration, security, rule of law and expanding economic opportunities for Guatemalan people.”
Before Harris departs, she and Giammattei are scheduled to hold a joint news conference.
Harris’s itinerary Monday also includes “a roundtable with Guatemalan community and civil society leaders” and an “intergenerational innovators and entrepreneurs event,” at which her offices said she will see projects designed by young female engineers and meet with female entrepreneurs to learn about the challenges faced by rural business owners.
On Monday night, Harris is scheduled to depart Guatemala en route to Mexico City for the second part of her first foreign trip as vice president.
While in Mexico on Tuesday, Harris plans to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss expanding cooperation with the United States on immigration enforcement.
Biden to host NATO secretary general at White House
Biden is scheduled Monday to host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House for a meeting ahead of a June 14 summit of the 30-member military alliance in Brussels.
According to the White House, the two plan to discuss “many issues on the NATO agenda, including reinforcing transatlantic security in the face of challenges from Russia and China.”
The NATO summit is part of what will be Biden’s first trip overseas as president. His itinerary also includes a Group of Seven summit in Britain and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland.
Biden is also expected to speak again by phone with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the GOP point person on infrastructure. The two spoke by phone Friday but did not make much apparent progress toward reaching a compromise on legislation that could pass the Senate with Republican votes.
Talks are continuing despite increasing pressure on Democrats to consider moving forward on their infrastructure proposal without GOP support.
Supreme Court begins its sprint to finish — and a decision by one justice might be the most important
Supreme Court justices on Monday will begin the sprint to conclude their work this month, with pending decisions on issues as diverse as the fate of the Affordable Care Act and compensation for college athletes.
Also on the docket: a voting-rights case that could determine how the court will decide future battles over the issue, a clash between a Catholic organization and a city’s anti-discrimination law, and whether school officials can discipline students for off-campus speech.
But perhaps the most consequential decision has no deadline and will be made by a court of one: 82-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer.
Manchin says he will not support voting rights bill, in blow to Biden agenda and a warning to his colleagues
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said Sunday he would not support federal voting rights legislation that his party has argued is critical for preserving democracy, in an announcement that effectively turned the path ahead for all other major items on Biden’s agenda into quicksand.
In an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Manchin said he thought the For the People Act — which Democrats say is needed to secure free and fair elections and protect against GOP-led efforts to restrict voting at the state level, often disproportionately affecting voters of color — was too partisan.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner,” Manchin wrote.
Mo Brooks accuses investigator of ‘unlawfully sneaking’ into his home to serve Democrat’s lawsuit over Jan. 6
When Rep. Mo Brooks learned last week that lawyers for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had hired a private investigator to find him and serve him with a lawsuit over the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Alabama Republican mocked up a “Wanted” poster.
“Have you seen me out?! Good ol’ Patriots have!” Brooks wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Guess the libs aren’t looking so hard.”
But when Swalwell’s legal team caught up with Brooks’s wife at his Alabama home this weekend, the lawmaker accused the Democrat’s “team” of breaking the law by trespassing.
Vaccination rates fall off, imperiling Biden’s July Fourth goal
Plummeting vaccination rates have turned what officials hoped would be the “last mile” of the coronavirus immunization campaign into a marathon, threatening Biden’s goal of getting shots to at least 70 percent of adults by the Fourth of July
The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible.
Small armies of health workers and volunteers often outnumber the people showing up to get shots at clinics around the country, from a drive-through site in Chattanooga, Tenn., to a gymnasium in Provo, Utah, or a park in Raleigh, N.C.