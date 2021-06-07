President Biden is scheduled later Monday to host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House for a meeting ahead of a June 14 summit of the 30-member military alliance in Brussels.
Here’s what to know:
‘If you come to our border, you will be turned back,’ Harris says in Guatemala
During her joint news conference Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Vice President Harris delivered a message for potential migrants to the United States from Central America: “Do not come.”
“I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home,” Harris said. “At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.”
Harris is visiting Guatemala as part of her mission to tackle the root causes of migration from Central America’s Northern Triangle countries by addressing the dire conditions that cause people to flee.
During the news conference, Harris emphasized that “there are legal methods by which migration can and should occur.”
“But we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration,” she said. “And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back. So, let’s discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey, where in large part the only people who benefit are coyotes.”
NSA adviser says securing voting rights is a national security issue
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday protecting the rights of Americans to vote is a national security issue, a comment that came a day after a prominent Senate Democrat publicly said he would not support efforts to expand voting rights unless they were bipartisan.
“We are in a competitive models with autocracies and we are trying to show the world that American democracy and democracy writ large can work, can effectively deliver the will of the people,” Sullivan said during the daily White House briefing. “And to the extent that we are not updating, refurbishing, revamping our own democratic processes and procedures to meet the needs of the modern moment, then we are not going to be as successful in making that case to the rest of the world, to China, to Russia or to anyone else.”
Sullivan said the national security element in the fight for voting rights is not dissimilar from that which existed through the decades of the Cold War.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) made headlines Sunday after publishing an op-ed explaining why he would not support the For The People Act, a bill that Democratic supporters believe would secure voting rights for all Americans, including historically marginalized groups whose right to vote has been threatened throughout history.
The lawmaker argued that Biden’s efforts are too partisan and do not seek enough input from those on the GOP side of the aisle. Despite Manchin’s lack of support for Biden’s voting rights agenda, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president considers the lawmaker a friend.
“He knows that they may disagree on some issues as they do on this particular piece of legislation,” she said. “He’s going to continue to work to reach out to him, engage with him directly and through his staff on how we can work together.”
Justice Department moves forward on a pair of gun-safety measures
The Justice Department announced two steps Monday related to gun-safety initiatives: a proposed rule that makes clear that when individuals use accessories to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles, they must comply with heightened regulations; and model legislation for states to use in implementing “red flag” laws.
Both steps follow up on executive actions announced by Biden in April and come as a stalemate continues in Congress over gun-control laws.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki also touted the two steps Monday during a briefing for reporters.
She noted that the proposed regulation addresses the kind of weapon that appears to have been used in the March mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo.
“Red flag” laws, which have already been enacted in several states, allow police or others to petition a court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others.
The model legislation produced by the Justice Department “will make it easier for states to implement red flag laws … which studies have shown can be effective in reducing gun violence, including by preventing suicides and even potential mass shootings,” Psaki said.
Biden speaks to Ukraine’s Zelensky ahead of summit with Putin
Biden spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to assure him that he will “stand up firmly” for his country in a meeting this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
“I have come into this briefing room from the Oval Office where President Biden was on the phone with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Sullivan said. “This is a call that they had been planning to make in advance of President Biden going to Europe, meeting with President Putin. They had the opportunity to talk at some length about all of the issues in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship. And President Biden was able to tell President Zelensky that he will stand up firmly for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and its aspirations as we go forward.”
Sullivan said it was also important for Biden to be holding his summit with Putin in person. It’s scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.
“There is never any substitute for leader to leader engagement, particularly for complex relationships,” Sullivan said. “But with Putin, this is exponentially the case. He has a highly personalized style of decision-making. And so it is important for President Biden to be able to sit down with him face to face, to be clear about where we are, to understand where he is, to try to manage our differences and to identify those areas where we can work in America’s interests to make progress.”
Sullivan also argued that Biden would go into the meeting “with the wind at his back,” having earlier in his trip attended a meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders and the NATO alliance.
Poor People’s Campaign to march in West Virginia next week to protest Sen. Manchin’s stand on voting rights bill
The Rev. William Barber II said Monday that the Poor People’s Campaign will hold a Moral March in West Virginia next week to protest Sen. Joe Manchin III a day after the Democratic senator announced his opposition to a sweeping voting rights bill and reiterated his unwillingness to scrap the filibuster.
“Manchin’s policies hurt poor and low-wealth people,” Barber tweeted Monday. “He’s against $15/hr living wages and expanding voting rights. He is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and has abandoned the poor and low-wealth ppl of his own state & the nation and they’re tired of it!”
Barber, a civil rights activist based in North Carolina, tweeted that the march would be “led by West Virginians of all colors, creeds, etc. from the hood to the hollers.” His politics fall among the most liberal wing of the Democratic Party.
Manchin justified his lack of support for the Democratic-led For the People Act by calling the legislation too partisan.
“Do we really want to live in an America where one party can dictate and demand everything and anything it wants, whenever it wants,” he wrote Sunday in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “I have always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ ”
“And I cannot explain strictly partisan election reform or blowing up the Senate rules to expedite one party’s agenda,” Manchin added.
Other left-leaning groups also have announced attempts to persuade him to side with the majority of his party on Democratic priorities. Before the publication of Manchin’s op-ed, NAACP leaders said they would be meeting with him Tuesday to encourage him to support the Democrats’ voting rights agenda.
“The right to vote is under attack,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “We must do everything we can to protect the American people’s sacred right to participate in the democratic process. Our vote is our voice, and we will not be silenced.”
Biden calls on Congress to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico residents even as Justice Department defends law denying them
Biden on Monday called on Congress to extend Supplemental Security Income to residents of Puerto Rico even as he announced that the Justice Department would defend the current law, which denies them the benefits, in a case pending before the Supreme Court.
“This provision is inconsistent with my Administration’s policies and values,” Biden said in a statement. “However, the Department of Justice has a longstanding practice of defending the constitutionality of federal statutes, regardless of policy preferences. This practice is critical to the Department’s mission of preserving the rule of law.”
At the same time, Biden said he believes Puerto Rico residents should be able to receive the same SSI benefits as residents of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. SSI provides benefits to poor people who are older or disabled.
“I call on Congress to amend the Social Security Act to extend these benefits to residents of Puerto Rico,” Biden said, adding that residents of the territory should also receive equal treatment in other social safety net programs. “As I’ve said before, there can be no second-class citizens in the United States of America. My Administration will work with members of Congress to make these legislative fixes a reality.”
In the court case in question, United States v. Vaello-Madero, the plaintiff received SSI benefits while a New York resident but the benefits stopped once the government learned he had moved to Puerto Rico to care for his wife.
Analysis: Trump and Democrats hunt for a winning message in 2022
America’s two major parties are hunting for arguments to win over voters in the 2022 midterm elections after a 2020 presidential race defined by feelings about former president Donald Trump, who’s in no rush to stamp his approval on a GOP policy blueprint.
Trump, who spoke over the weekend at a state Republican meeting, rehashed unfounded arguments about 2020 election fraud and sought to recast his handling of the coronavirus. But there was little talk of policy as the GOP prepares to try to regain the House and Senate next year.
“There’s no imminent policy platform that will have President Trump’s name on it,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told The Daily 202 by email.
Harris says most migrants don’t want to leave their countries as she opens meeting with Guatemalan president
Harris opened her meeting Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei by saying that most migrants who come to the United States want to stay in their own country but are either fleeing harm or are unable to satisfy basic needs for their family if they remain.
“I know, as you do, that Guatemala is a country with incredible resources, historically and currently,” Harris said during a meeting at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura in Guatemala City. “But there is work that we can do together to grow the capacity of those resources and to reach the people.”
The visit is part of Harris’s first trip as vice president and part of a broader charge, given to her by Biden, to address the root causes of migration to the United States from Central American countries.
“Most people don’t want to leave,” Harris told Giammattei. “I know that. I believe that most people do not want to leave the place where they grew up. … When they do, it usually has to do with one of two reasons: either because they are fleeing some harm or because they simply cannot satisfy their basic needs by staying and they cannot simply satisfy the needs that they have to raise their children by staying at home.”
The media was allowed to witness opening statements by Giammattei and Harris before the meeting was closed. The two are scheduled to hold a joint news conference later Monday.
Trump, who wanted to kill the filibuster, praises Manchin for saving the filibuster
Former president Donald Trump was adamant when he was in the White House that Senate Republicans do away with the filibuster so he could push through his agenda with a simple majority vote.
“Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE!” he once tweeted.
Trump warned that if Republicans didn’t do it first, the Democrats would the next time they held the majority.
Now that Democrats do hold the majority, Trump is supportive of the filibuster and praised Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia for blocking efforts to change or get rid of the filibuster.
“It’s a very important thing. He’s doing the right thing, and it’s a very important thing,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday morning. “Otherwise you’re going to be packing the courts, you’re going to be doing all sorts of very bad things that were unthinkable.”
During his four years in office, Trump appointed nearly as many federal judges as previous presidents did in eight years. If Trump had won a second term in 2020, he was on pace to almost double the number of judges that presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton appointed over their two terms.
Supreme Court won’t review male-only registration for the military draft
The Supreme Court declined Monday to revive a lawsuit challenging the nation’s male-only draft registration policy as unconstitutional.
The American Civil Liberties Union, representing two men and a group called the National Coalition for Men, called the requirement that men, but not women, register with the Selective Service System at age 18 “one of the last sex-based classifications in federal law.”
The Trump administration defended the policy. Biden’s acting solicitor general, Elizabeth B. Prelogar, advised the court not to take up the issue now, because Congress is considering a national commission’s recommendation that women be included in draft the registration.
Bob Dole’s forgotten fight to get Washington to recognize the Armenian genocide
They came by the dozens: The Armenian archbishops and the noted philanthropists, the esteemed physicians and the tireless nurses — they all poured into a Chicago funeral home to say goodbye to a doctor named Hampar Kelikian. But it was a tall Kansan, seated unobtrusively among the mourners, who caught the eye of Kelikian’s daughter, Alice. Bob Dole was sobbing.
By that moment in 1983, Dole was a famous man, a senator for 14 years, a vice-presidential candidate on a national Republican ticket, a serious presidential contender. It’s easy to imagine that none of that would have happened without the pioneering surgeon Dole still calls Dr. K.
Dr. K did more than try to mend the broken parts of Dole’s body when the future Senate majority leader returned from World War II, a decorated battleground hero who had been strafed by German bullets in Italy. Over the course of a remarkable 3½-decade friendship, Kelikian became a guiding light, a “second father” as Dole puts it, an inspiration and a teacher. “You have to live with what you have left,” Kelikian told Dole. “You can’t dwell on what you’ve lost.”
“Pretty good advice,” Dole, now 97 and undergoing immunotherapy for Stage 4 lung cancer, told me in a recent interview at his apartment in Washington’s Watergate complex.
After one meeting with Biden, the longest-serving U.S. commander in Afghanistan finds himself commanding the departure
During his first two years in command in America’s longest war, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller oversaw a partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that came in waves under President Donald Trump. Now he was meeting with the new president for the first time, via video feed from the White House.
Miller and other senior military officers had urged Trump to leave a couple thousand U.S. troops in Afghanistan to counter threats posed by terrorist groups, and they were recommending roughly the same to Biden. While Biden and Trump disagreed on many issues, both had vowed to end U.S. involvement in a conflict that Pentagon officials said they could not win on the battlefield.
Biden and Miller would meet only that one time before the president announced in April that he would withdraw all U.S. troops from the country by September, U.S. officials said.
Analysis: Biden and Harris make first overseas trips to reset bruised relationships with allies
The Biden administration is seeking to revamp the U.S.'s reputation with allies in various pockets of the world this week as Biden and Harris are set to meet with world leaders whose relationships with the U.S. were left bruised after four wrenching years with former president Donald Trump.
Harris touched down in Guatemala on Sunday and will stop in Mexico on Monday evening for her first foreign trip in office, where she’s expected to outline the administration’s plans to remedy the “root causes” of migration from Central America to the U.S.
Biden will head to the United Kingdom on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall. He’ll head to Belgium on June 14 to participate in the NATO Summit, followed by a stop in Brussels for the U.S.-European Union Summit. The president will wrap his trip in Geneva where he’ll hold his first bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fact Checker: Hunter Biden’s laptop and the April 16, 2015, dinner
When the New York Post released emails last fall from what it claimed was Hunter Biden’s laptop, The Fact Checker produced an explainer that turned out to be one of the most read articles in our 13-year history. A key question we examined was whether Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, arranged for a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm to meet with the then-vice president when he was in charge of U.S. policy toward Ukraine. The date in question: April 16, 2015.
A campaign spokesman for Joe Biden had said a review of Biden’s schedule for that day found no record of any such meeting. Officials who worked for him in 2015 also told The Fact Checker that no such meeting took place.
Recently, a reader directed our attention to a May 26 New York Post report, featuring more emails, that was headlined: “Hunter Biden brought VP Joe to dinner with shady business partners.”