“None of them will admit to being a socialist. She probably won’t. But she certainly has voted for socialist things,” Rubio said of Demings. “How can you vote with the Squad 94 percent of the time and argue that you’re not an honorary member of that group? How can you vote with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time and argue that you’re not a far-left, liberal extremist?”
The first part of that argument, linking Demings to socialism, is part of a broad strategy from Rubio and his party to cast Democrats as sympathetic to the ideology — an easy charge to level against Ocasio-Cortez, who identifies as a democratic socialist. Last week, Rubio argued that Hispanic voters were sympathetic to a message rejecting socialism because many “know what life is like in another country.” So, the idea goes, you tie Democrats to socialism and that smooths the path in states like Florida where there are many immigrants who’d fled socialist regimes, as in Cuba.
This particular attack on Demings, though, seemingly hinges on her being unquestionably loyal to the Squad — a charge that doesn’t really hold up.
The four members of the squad (the other two are Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.)) all joined the House last year. Since then, all four have voted in the same way about 1,000 times.
On average, Democrats currently serving in the House who voted on any of those measures agreed with the Squad’s position 94.3 percent of the time. Interestingly, Republicans currently in the House voted with the Squad an average of 27 percent of the time.
Two Republicans agreed with the Squad on more than half of the votes on which all five cast a vote. One was Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who switched parties in 2019.
It’s interesting to note that two Republicans with Cuban roots — Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), whose parents are from Cuba, and Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (Fla.), who is from that country — voted with the Squad more than the Republican average. Diaz-Balart voted with them about 37 percent of the time and Gimenez about 31 percent of the time.
Pelosi (D-Calif.) came in under her party’s average; she voted with the Squad 91.2 percent of the time. The feeling was mutual. Members of the Squad voted with Pelosi an average of 90 percent of the time. The Democratic average was 97.5 percent.
Rubio inadvertently makes obvious how he’s trying to have it both ways. Demings is allied with the socialist wing of the party by voting with the Squad 94 percent of the time (we actually have it as just north of 95 percent) but is also hopelessly left-wing for being allied with Pelosi. But voting with the leader of the caucus and voting with a subset of the caucus are obviously different things, even if there’s a lot of overlap.
If we compare how often members voted with Pelosi vs. the Squad since 2019, an interesting dynamic emerges. Democratic members of the House voted more often with Pelosi by an average of about 3.2 percentage points. Among Republicans, the margin was narrower: about 1.3 points. Meaning that an average Republican member of the House was more likely to vote with the Squad over Pelosi than an average Democratic member.
To be very clear, Republicans didn’t usually vote with either. And it makes sense that Republicans would be more likely to vote with the Squad than with Pelosi relative to Democrats. After all, Pelosi defines the Democratic Party line and Republicans definitionally reject that line.
But if you’re trying to argue that agreement with the Squad is a mark of socialist sympathies, it’s slightly inconvenient that while 13 percent of the Democratic caucus was more likely to vote with the Squad than Pelosi, 31 percent of the Republican caucus was.