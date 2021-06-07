The first part of that argument, linking Demings to socialism, is part of a broad strategy from Rubio and his party to cast Democrats as sympathetic to the ideology — an easy charge to level against Ocasio-Cortez, who identifies as a democratic socialist. Last week, Rubio argued that Hispanic voters were sympathetic to a message rejecting socialism because many “know what life is like in another country.” So, the idea goes, you tie Democrats to socialism and that smooths the path in states like Florida where there are many immigrants who’d fled socialist regimes, as in Cuba.