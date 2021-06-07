DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, and Jones have been trading shots since May 2020, when Jones said she was asked to manipulate Florida’s coronavirus data while she maintained the state’s dashboard. After her dismissal, Jones went on to launch her own data portal and accuse the state of mismanaging the pandemic, which has infected more than 2.3 million residents and killed more than 37,700. The governor and other officials have denied Jones’s claims and have sought to discredit her. Police raided her home in December.