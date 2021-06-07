Facebook's handling of politicians' accounts has been controversial for years. The company announced on Friday a new set of time-bound suspensions for public figures when they violate its policies during times of heightened violence or unrest, as my colleague Elizabeth Dwoskin reported. The company made the change in response to a decision from its Oversight Board, and it also announced Trump would be suspended for a period of two years after it kicked him off the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.