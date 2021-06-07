But when pressed about how Facebook would handle former president Donald Trump spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election if he returns to the platform when allowed to in 2023, Clegg avoided giving a direct answer. He said Trump’s posts could be subjected to fact-checking, but only if he’s not running for office. That’s because Facebook plans to continue its controversial practice of exempting posts from political candidates and elected officials from its fact-checking program.
Clegg also made it clear he didn’t think users should be kicked off Facebook for spreading misinformation.
“I don't think anybody wants a private company like Facebook to be vetting everything that people say on social media for its precise accuracy and then booting people off the platform if what they say is inaccurate,” Clegg said. “I don't think they want Facebook to be a — a sort of truth police.”
The company’s policies have far-reaching consequences beyond Trump’s account.
Facebook’s policies could of course have a major impact on the 2024 U.S. presidential election. But they’re also being closely watched by political leaders at all levels of office around the world.
After all, human rights organizations have said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have used Facebook in ways that have led to violence and other harms.
Facebook's handling of politicians' accounts has been controversial for years. The company announced on Friday a new set of time-bound suspensions for public figures when they violate its policies during times of heightened violence or unrest, as my colleague Elizabeth Dwoskin reported. The company made the change in response to a decision from its Oversight Board, and it also announced Trump would be suspended for a period of two years after it kicked him off the platform in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.
Facebook further said it would no longer consider newsworthiness as a factor when weighing whether political speech should remain on the platform. Since the 2016 election, the company controversially applied a test to political speech weighing the newsworthiness of the content against its propensity to cause harm. But that policy often led to criticism the company was being too hands-off about potentially dangerous or hateful posts.
Some experts say the company’s policies underscore that politicians still have special status on Facebook.
Despite the Oversight Board warning the same rules should apply to all users, Facebook is still is giving a politicians a pass on fact-checking. When ordinary users spread falsehoods on Facebook, they can be demoted or labeled as false by the company’s fact-checking partners. But that’s not the case with posts, or even ads, from politicians.
“By preventing politicians' claims from being labeled when a fact-checker has determined them to be untrue, as might happen to every other user, Facebook is clearly treating them differently and not even taking more timid measures,” Evelyn Douek, a Harvard Law School lecturer, wrote in Lawfare this weekend.
The policy could keep Facebook in Democrats’ crosshairs in the United States.
Democrats, including the Democratic National Committee, have broadly criticized Facebook’s fact-checking exemption for politicians. They’re likely to use their control of the White House and Congress to keep the pressure on the company to crack down on falsehoods.
In response to the decision, President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration continues to believe “every platform, whether it’s Facebook, Twitter and any other platform that is disseminating information to millions of Americans, has a responsible to crack down on disinformation, to crack down on false information, whether it’s about the election or even about the vaccine.”
Both political parties were widely critical of the new policy and the company’s announcement that Trump would remain off the service for two years. It emboldened conservatives’ claims that Facebook is biased against them. Yet Democrats wanted a permanent ban, and they argue Trump shouldn’t be allowed to return to the platform right before a major presidential election.
Clegg acknowledged how controversial the decision was in the ABC interview.
“It’s shouted out, if you like, from both sides from those people who feel Donald Trump should be back on the platform immediately and from those who say he should be banned forever,” he said. “It receives criticism from all sides.”
Rant and rave
Pinboard's Maciej Cegłowski noted the cyclical internal criticism within Facebook that reemerged with the Trump decision:
Bloomberg News's Sarah Frier pointed out the contradiction in Facebook's statement that “thoughtful regulation” should shape Facebook decisions:
The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern:
Our top tabs
Jeff Bezos plans to fly to space a few weeks after he steps down as CEO of Amazon.
Bezos, his brother, Mark, and the winner of an online auction for Blue Origin’s nonprofit foundation plan to fly aboard the New Shepard on July 20, my colleague Taylor Telford reports. The flight would make Bezos the first billionaire to go to space, as Elon Musk and Richard Branson have yet to set forth on rockets from their companies.
(Bezos owns The Washington Post).
“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos said in an Instagram post Monday. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #Gradatim Ferociter.”
Graditum ferociter is Blue Origin’s motto, a Latin phrase that Bezos translates to mean “step by step, ferociously.”
“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight,” Bezos’s brother Mark said in the Instagram video. “What a remarkable opportunity, not only to have this adventure but to do it with my best friend.”
Apple’s App Store is teeming with scams despite the company's tight controls.
Nearly 2 percent of the App Store’s 1,000 highest-grossing apps deploy misleading tactics or trick people into spending money, Reed Albergotti and Chris Alcantara report.
Apple removed two-thirds of the 18 apps that The Post flagged to the company. But the apps made an estimated $48 million during the time they were on the App Store, according to market research firm Appfigures.
Complicating matters, some experts say Apple has little incentive to change its screening process for apps because it faces little competition and consumers are locked in to the Apple ecosystem.
“If consumers were to have access to alternative app stores or other methods of distributing software, Apple would be a lot more likely to take this problem more seriously,” said Stan Miles, an economics professor at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, Canada.
Apple spokesman Fred Sainz defended the App Store in a statement. “We hold developers to high standards to keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for customers to download software, and we will always take action against apps that pose a harm to users,” Sainz said. “Apple leads the industry with practices that put the safety of our customers first, and we’ll continue learning, evolving our practices and investing the necessary resources to make sure customers are presented with the very best experience.”
Ordinary people are feeling the impacts of ransomware hacks.
After years of warnings by experts, the impact of recent hacks have made their risk more visible, Heather Kelly reports. The hacks have led to gas shortages, concerns about higher meat prices and missed hospital appointments, among other issues.
“Now you’ve got ransomware affecting whole corporate networks, interrupting critical national function, causing disruption in people’s lives. It’s really become a national security, public health and safety threat,” said Michael Daniel, president and CEO of the nonprofit group Cyber Threat Alliance.
The money at stake in the attacks has grown alongside their sophistication. But hackers' techniques for infecting computers have largely stayed the same, Heather writes, with hackers locking down systems after gaining access through “phishing” emails.
U.S. immigration authorities launched an app to collect sensitive biometric data from asylum seekers.
Department of Homeland Security privacy assessments describe the app, CBP One, as necessary because border officials can’t “process all individuals at once,” the Los Angeles Times’s Molly O’Toole reports. But experts say that the app’s data collection raises concerns about surveillance of vulnerable migrants who have little choice but to consent.
“CBP’s use of face recognition poses enormous risks to privacy and is another step down a dangerous path,” said Ashley Gorski, a senior attorney at the ACLU National Security Project. “Whenever the government acquires a person’s faceprint, it creates a risk of persistent surveillance, where the government could identify and track people’s movements without their knowledge.”
DHS declined to comment.
Inside the industry
Workforce report
Apple employees are pleading for the company to allow remote work amid plans to require them to come in to the office at least three days a week.
The letter, which was addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook, was developed in an internal company Slack channel with 2,800 members, and at least 80 employees were involved in its drafting, the Verge's Zoe Schiffer reports. The letter comes amid tensions between Silicon Valley giants and their employees over the future of work in the coming months as companies prepare to return to their offices.
“We’ve come to look forward to working as we are now, without the daily need to return to the office,” said the letter, which was sent to Apple employees to sign on Friday. “It feels like there is a disconnect between how the executive team thinks about remote / location-flexible work and the lived experiences of many of Apple’s employees.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Trending
Daybook
- Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with a keynote today at 1 p.m.
- Makan Delrahim and Douglas Melamad, who served as Assistant Attorneys General of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, speak at a leadershIP event with former acting FTC chair Maureen Ohlhausen on Wednesday at noon.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) speak at an FCBA event on Wednesday at 4 p.m.