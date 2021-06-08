“Once it became clear in December that the races were a toss-up, and that the incumbent Senate Republicans might lose, the Trump administration and Congress kicked into gear and passed a $900 billion relief package, including stimulus checks, that quickly lifted the economy at the start of this year,” Zandi wrote in a June 6 report. “Of course, the GA Senate seats flipped to the Democrats, giving the Ds control of government, and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March. The $2.8 trillion in total fiscal support provided to the economy this year and next, and the resulting boom-like economy, was not something we anticipated late last year.” At the time, Moody’s estimated it would take many years for the economy to return to full employment; now it expects that to happen by late 2022.