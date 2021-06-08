Context: “On May 8, a Russian criminal group known as DarkSide was paid 75 bitcoin, or roughly $4.3 million, according to an affidavit. On Monday, federal officials announced that more than $2 million of the ransom had been recovered. Blount also will apologize for the shutdown’s effect on customers and called for the public and private sectors to ‘develop even more robust tools and intelligence’ to prevent future ransomware attacks... Blount said he recognized that there are discussions about what additional regulations may be appropriate in the wake of attack. He offered little insight on whether any federal rules could have prevented such an incident.”