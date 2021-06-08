My current research examines the power and inequality in the humanitarian architecture, produced by the entanglement of history, discourses and paternalism, and interests. Based on interviews, surveys and primary and secondary research, my research demonstrates that aid organizations in the West and global south provide different reasons for the failure of localization. In addition to standard self-interest, those from major international aid agencies worry that localization will do more harm than good until local aid organizations build up their capacity and know-how. In their view, a premature transfer of power would probably cost lives.