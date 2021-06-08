If the Biden plan is looking to mitigate some of this damage, it may wish to include incentives to make “bad” jobs or bad aspects of jobs better. This could include redesigning scheduling practices to allow predictability and flexibility, enforcing strong safety standards, and giving frontline staff more input in how they do their jobs. These aren’t impossible dreams. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), close to half the workers in countries like Sweden, Norway and Denmark can adapt their work hours, within limits, while one in four in Iceland, Italy and Spain are able to vary their daily start and stop times. Simply, bad jobs are not inevitable; they are created by choice.