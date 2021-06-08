Here’s what to know:
Virginia voters to pick Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general
Voters in Virginia are headed to the polls Tuesday to pick Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, marking a pivotal point in an election that could test the commonwealth’s nascent status as a blue state.
Democratic voters will choose the candidates they want to compete in statewide races against a diverse slate of Republican nominees who were chosen in May by a convention. Voters will also be selecting candidates in 27 contests for House of Delegates nominees. Many of the contests are Democratic primaries that pit more moderate incumbents against challengers to their left.
Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor in 2021; the other is New Jersey. The results of the Old Dominion’s gubernatorial race, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in Virginia’s history, could set the tone for the national political landscape heading into the 2022 midterm elections, political analysts say.
Analysis: Black civil rights leaders to meet with Manchin today
In the aftermath of Sen. Joe Manchin III’s op-ed restating where he’s been all along — opposed to the For the People Act and against repealing or modifying the filibuster — Democrats are starting to lash out at the West Virginia lawmaker imperiling the Biden administration’s agenda.
An aide to Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) took aim at Manchin for calling the shots on the “survival of this democratic experiment” from “a house boat” in a now deleted tweet; Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) called his op-ed “unsound” and “unserious”; and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) took to CNN’s ‘New Day’ to trash him as the “new Mitch McConnell … doing the work of the Republican Party by being an obstructionist.”
On Tuesday morning, NAACP President Derrick Johnson — along with other prominent Black leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton and the heads of the National Urban League, the National Council of Negro Women, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — will meet with Manchin to discuss the issue at hand, a spokesperson for the NAACP said.
Harris to meet with Mexican President López Obrador in Mexico City
Harris is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City as part of the second leg of her trip focused on addressing the root causes behind a surge in migration from Central America to the U.S. southern border.
During their time together at Palacio Nacional, the two plan to sign a memorandum of understanding to establish “a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle,” according to Harris’s office. The Northern Triangle refers to the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Harris’s schedule in Mexico City also includes meetings with women entrepreneurs and labor leaders as well as a virtual “meet and greet” with U.S. Embassy personnel.
Tuesday’s events follow a visit Monday to Guatemala City during which she delivered a stern warning discouraging potential migrants not to come illegally to the United States while promising millions of dollars in American aid and investment to improve conditions in Guatemala.
She also admonished President Alejandro Giammattei, telling him his government needed to mount an all-out effort to fight corruption if it hopes to improve life for his citizens and stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.
Amid some pushback from progressives over Harris’s warning to potential migrants — “Do not come,” she said repeatedly — Harris’s office released a statement early Tuesday.
“We encourage those who do want to come to the U.S. to do so legally and seek legal immigration options in their home countries,” Harris spokeswoman Symone Sanders said in a statement.
Harris plans to return to Washington late Tuesday.
Capitol Police had intelligence indicating an armed invasion weeks before Jan. 6 riot, Senate probe finds
The U.S. Capitol Police had specific intelligence that supporters of President Donald Trump planned to mount an armed invasion of the Capitol at least two weeks before the Jan. 6 riot, according to new findings in a bipartisan Senate investigation, but a series of omissions and miscommunications kept that information from reaching front-line officers targeted by the violence.
A joint report, from the Senate Rules and Administration and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, outlines the most detailed public timeline to date of the communications and intelligence failures that led the Capitol Police and partner agencies to prepare for the “Stop the Steal” protest as though it were a routine Trump rally, instead of the organized assault that was planned in the open online.
Justice Dept. will require its law enforcement officers to use body cameras in certain circumstances
The Justice Department will require officers at its law enforcement agencies to wear body cameras when making planned arrests or serving search warrants, according to a memo issued by the deputy attorney general Monday, a significant policy shift that will bring to federal authorities a tool that is now common at many local police departments.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco issued the directive to the heads of the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, requiring each of those agencies to develop specific body-worn camera policies within 30 days.
Democrats grapple with way forward on Biden agenda after Manchin throws up roadblocks
Democrats grappled Monday with the seeming decimation of their sweeping legislative ambitions at the hands of one of their own lawmakers, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who quashed prospects for the party’s marquee voting rights bill over the weekend and cast a pall over other planks of Biden’s agenda.
Manchin’s blow came in an op-ed published Sunday by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, in which he declared his opposition to the For the People Act — a sweeping measure meant in part to override new voting restrictions passed by GOP legislatures — and reiterated his vow never to repeal or modify the Senate’s 60-vote supermajority rule known as the filibuster.
Manchin’s statement was a bracing reminder of the precarious Democratic majority, guaranteed only by Vice President Harris’s vote in a 50-50 Senate. There, the Democrats’ entire governing agenda rides on the whims of any one senator — including one, in Manchin, who revels in his image as a party-bucking maverick who has made bipartisanship his political calling card.
Justice Dept. continues appeal on behalf of Trump in defamation case brought by sexual assault accuser
NEW YORK — The Justice Department’s Civil Division under President Biden is continuing the Trump-era push to represent the former president in a defamation lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, according to a Monday night appellate court filing.
The lawsuit brought by Carroll — who accused Donald Trump two years ago of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s — has been stalled in litigation over whether the Justice Department had standing to represent him on the grounds that his denials in response to her claim were made while performing his presidential duties.
The legal maneuver would have required a judge to find that a federal tort law that protects government employees from civil liability applies to a sitting president.
Feds recover more than $2 million in ransomware payments from Colonial Pipeline hackers
Federal authorities have recovered more than $2 million in cryptocurrency paid in ransom to foreign hackers whose attack last month led to the shutdown of a major pipeline that provides nearly half the East Coast’s fuel, according to officials.
The seizure of funds paid by Colonial Pipeline to a Russian hacker ring, DarkSide, marks the first recovery by a new ransomware Justice Department task force. It follows a string of cyber attacks that panicked consumers and led President Biden to warn Russia that it needed to take “decisive action” against the criminal networks.