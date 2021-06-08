The ultimate example of this, of course, is underway in Arizona. The Republican-controlled state Senate there authorized an untrained company to lead an “audit” of the votes cast in the state’s largest county. The result has been a mind-boggling demonstration of precisely the warning that Lessig offered: a limited sense of how vote-casting works and the expectations that accompany reviewing ballots that has left actual experts shaking their heads and wringing their hands. The end result is pretty much guaranteed, with the appointed “auditors” somberly informing the public that their review of the millions of ballots cast in the county presented some pool of dubious votes that exceeds President Biden’s margin in the state. Given a massive cache of information to review, the team tasked with reinforcing suspicions about the election has the opportunity to do exactly that.