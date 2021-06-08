The event, WWDC, is typically one of the company’s key showcases for developers who build apps for iPhones and other Apple products.
But this year, it came at a particularly tense moment for the company.
The world awaits a judge’s decision expected this summer in the company’s legal battle with the Fortnite maker Epic. And Epic’s accusations that Apple behaved anti-competitively have sparked greater scrutiny of the company’s relationships with developers, and prompted regulators in D.C. and around the world to take a closer look at the company’s App Store and other business practices.
Gene Munster, managing partner at the venture capital firm Loup Ventures, tweeted the company’s App Store commissions, which are at the center of the antitrust scrutiny, were “the elephant in the room” at yesterday’s event. Under pressure, Apple last year reduced commissions to 15 percent for smaller developers, and it still takes a cut of 30 percent for companies with over $1 million in App Store revenue.
Meanwhile, the company is also dealing with the fallout of New York Times reporting that it made extensive compromises, particularly on Chinese users' privacy, to be able to operate in China.
The Apple event underscores the challenge for tech giants in the era of techlash.
After years of escalating political scrutiny, tech companies are trying to keep the focus on the buzzy ways their products are evolving, and especially changing people’s lives for the better during the pandemic.
Apple leaned into this heavily at yesterday’s event. It announced Zoom-style features that will make FaceTime a better experience for people working from home or video chatting more with loved ones. In the United States, many of these features will arrive as people are resuming in-person socializing and work, my colleagues Geoffrey A. Fowler and Heather Kelly report.
The company also announced new features that will make it possible to use government issued IDs (in some states) on iPhones. Apple also unveiled a series of new health-related features that will make it easier for people and their families to track health developments.
Apple also leaned heavily into privacy.
The company has extensively marketed its privacy protections in ad campaigns, and it's often defended certain business practices to regulators by saying they're motivated by protecting its customers' privacy. Yesterday was no different, and the company announced a series of new protections – including for the first time, tools customers will have to pay for.
Apple's default Mail app will now come with new privacy features to prevent marketing emails from tracking broad swaths of people's online activity. The company will also launch a new section in Settings that will tell users how often apps use location, photos, camera and microphone, as well as all the third-party domains apps are contacting. Apple's paid iCloud service will include a service called Private Relay, which will encrypt all traffic coming and going from an Apple device.
But as Geoffrey wrote yesterday, there's are key questions to consider when trying any of these new tools from Apple: “Is it actually doing enough to put us in control of our data and is it just defining privacy in a way that hurts rivals while helping its own business?”
Some of these features are already attracting pushback.
Reuters reported the new Private Relay feature won’t be available in China. This has prompted criticism from Apple’s detractors, who have raised concerns about the concessions the company has made to operate in China. The company has also said it will not offer the feature in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines.
From Alex Stamos, director of the Stanford Internet Observatory and former Facebook executive:
Google agreed to pay French regulators a fine and change some of its ad practices.
The settlement marks one of the first times an antitrust regulator has gone after Google’s advertising infrastructure, the New York Times’s Adam Satariano reports. French authorities said the tech giant abused its position as a leader in the ad market to give its ad exchange an advantage.
“It is essential to apply our competition rules to the digital giants who operate in our country,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said. The company was “rightly punished,” he said, amid the “serious” accusations that it abused advertising technology.
Google is facing similar scrutiny in the United States, where U.S. regulators have filed multiple antitrust lawsuits against the company.
“While we believe we offer valuable services and compete on the merits, we are committed to working proactively with regulators everywhere to make improvements to our products,” Maria Gomri, Google France’s legal director, said.
Facebook will delay taking cuts of creators’ revenue until 2023, Mark Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg also took a swing at Apple and the 30 percent cut it takes from app developers, CNBC’s Salvador Rodriguez writes. The announcement comes after months of tensions between Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose disagreements over the future of advertising and privacy have spilled out into public view.
“When we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We’re also launching a new payout interface so creators can see how different companies’ fees and taxes are impacting their earnings.”
The Senate is set to pass a bill aiming to boost U.S. competition with China in industries like semiconductors.
The Senate could pass the bill, which would be one of the most expansive investments in U.S. innovation, as early as today, the New York Times’s David E. Sanger, Catie Edmondson, David McCabe and Thomas Kaplan report. The bill comes amid broad concerns that Chinese dominance in next-generation technologies could make the U.S. government and companies far more vulnerable to digital snooping from Beijing.
The bill includes billions of dollars in funding to boost the U.S. chip industry. “Frankly, I think China has left us no option but to make these investments” in industries like semiconductors, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said.
