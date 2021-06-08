“He’s a pro-choice, never-Trumping loser,” Penna told Melinda Ciattarelli. “He didn’t vote for Trump. Neither did you.”
The clip of that argument, which ended with Ciattarelli calling Penna “obnoxious,” was a low point in a race that never went very high. It was also on brand. Singh, a frequent candidate who has lost three primaries in four years, made his campaign about defending the 45th president, up to and including the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election.
“The election was stolen in New Jersey in 2020,” Singh told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on his “War Room” podcast on Tuesday, providing no proof.
Democrats are increasingly unsure what to do about the defeated ex-president and his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen. Their marquee federal election legislation is being filibustered by a Democrat — Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. V.), who once co-sponsored it. Barack Obama, who in 2012 predicted that a right-wing “fever” would “break” after that year’s election, now says that the obsession with overturning 2020 would have been “unthinkable even five years ago or a decade ago.” Arizona’s audit, which gets laughingstock coverage from the outlets liberals read, has become a pilgrimage site for swing state Republicans.
“Not sure how much we want to keep highlighting him and give the Trump base a reason to turnout,” a staffer at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee wrote in an email accidentally forwarded to reporters last week. It was part of a discussion of whether the party should attack a Republican freshman in a Biden-carried district for voting not to impeach President Donald Trump.
Aside from some high-profile infighting, ending with the purge of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the GOP’s House leadership team, there’s no worrying like this on the right. As the year’s final state primaries wrap up and the midterm campaign gets underway, Republicans have embraced doubts about the 2020 election, and become more adamant in demanding support for the former president.
New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest is one example, with Singh and pastor Phil Rizzo running as adamant Trump supporters in a state where Republicans do better as national politics recede. The last few weeks of state party conventions have overflowed with examples, from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp being booed for not overturning the state’s 2020 election, to former vice president Mike Pence telling New Hampshire Republicans that he did not “see eye to eye” about Trump's behavior on Jan. 6, which he pointedly did not describe, but giving Trump support regardless.
“I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans, or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda,” Pence said.
The effort to change voting laws in swing states and red states has shaped politics for most of this year, and the role of conservative think tanks in shaping those laws has been widely reported. Republican voters and candidates have consistently doubted that the election was accurate, or that Trump lost. The rationales for that argument have ranged from pure speculation to pure conspiracy theory. A few themes and talking points have emerged from the fog — ways to cast doubt on the election and to play down Trump's actions after losing, all widely shared by Republican candidates and voters.
Big Tech swung the election. It's a fact: The New York Post had its Twitter account throttled when it posted pre-election stories about Hunter Biden's drug use and business dealings, based on information allegedly taken from a laptop he'd left at a repair shop. Republicans decried that at the time, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told Congress in March that the block was a “mistake.” But the overcorrecting behavior of social media companies, from censoring little in 2016 to setting up its own tribunal for bans in 2020, is a soft target for Republicans questioning President Biden's win.
“The platforms suppressed the story until the election was over,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote in “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” the book canceled by one publisher (and picked up by conservative Regnery) after Hawley endorsed, and later voted for, the effort to challenge Biden's electors, which Trump saw as his path to stay in power. Hawley doesn't argue that Biden didn't get enough votes to win, but he places the censorship story next to analyses from tech companies about how they could persuade millions of voters to change their minds.
What about the 2020 protests? One argument used to kill the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission was that it didn't go far enough, and was therefore slanted against Trump and his allies. “The presence of this political violence in American society cannot be tolerated, and it cannot be overlooked,” said House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in May, arguing unsuccessfully that any commission looking into Jan. 6 should expand its scope and probe any of the violence that grew out of last summer's racial justice protests. If Trump had to answer for “Stop the Steal” rioters, why didn't Democrats who urged donations to bail funds, such as Vice President Harris, have to answer for all the people who got bailed out?
This is effectively an official Republican position, with a group of senators including NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) sending a letter to the Justice Department this week, asking nine questions about people arrested after the riots, and asking for the same questions to be pursued with anyone arrested around the George Floyd protests.
“DOJ’s apparent unwillingness to punish these individuals who allegedly committed crimes during the spring and summer 2020 protests stands in stark contrast to the harsher treatment of the individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building,” the senators wrote.
Count the lawful votes. Republican lawsuits at the end of 2020 were designed to get batches of votes thrown out if cast under methods not approved by state legislatures, under a strict reading of the Constitution that says only those bodies can determine the methods for choosing electors. The argument wasn't that the voters themselves were ineligible to vote; it was that they had voted via a method that shouldn't have been approved. That has evolved into the argument that a count of “legal” or “lawful” votes would have put Trump ahead, because, for example, every absentee vote in Pennsylvania would have been thrown out had the Trump campaign convinced a judge of this.
But some Republicans have taken this further, arguing without proof that people who wouldn't have been eligible to vote under any circumstances cast ballots. “Somewhere in the neighborhood of 900,000 to 1.7 million non-citizens voted in the 2020 presidential election overwhelmingly for Joe Biden,” said Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in an interview with the Washington Examiner, citing no evidence.
Audit the vote. The Arizona GOP's recount of the vote was designed to start a trend, and it has, with legislators from at least three states so far visiting the Phoenix fairgrounds where the count is taking place. At the start of the process, audit supporters said they wanted a “forensic” look at the election, which included finding voters and determining whether they had actually cast ballots, after election officials marked them off as having voting. That wasn't logistically possible, but the demand for more audits has spread anyway, on the premise that anyone opposed to another look at the election is worried about what it will find.
“We want transparency and answers for the American people,” House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) told Bannon on his podcast last month. “What are the Democrats so afraid of?”
Bannon, who has used his show to ask a series of candidates about the audit, has helped turn it into a conservative litmus test. In one of his final interviews before the polls closed, Singh zoomed into his own interview with Bannon, telling the former Trump adviser that the ex-president really did win in 2020, and that if Republicans took over in Trenton, they would set about finding evidence of fraud.
“We are going to have a full forensic audit, hand-count, in New Jersey,” Singh promised.
Reading list
Two lopsided primaries with old faces, and a crowded one with new faces.
Can a first-time candidate resurrect a left-behind politics?
The origins of the election-recount trend sweeping the nation. (Well, the swing states, anyway.)
Democrats outside Washington get more desperate.
The ex-president's role in demanding vote audits.
Why Democrats might want the California race over before the fall.
Live, from Greenville, N.C.
Was it a good idea for New Mexico Republicans to hold a conference in Texas during a short special election?
On the trail
New Jersey's primary day is fairly straightforward: Republicans will pick their nominee for governor, and Democrats will renominate Gov. Phil Murphy, after two fringe candidates were pulled off the ballot.
Virginia is more complicated. Republicans picked their statewide ticket at a convention last month, but Democrats will do it today, nominating candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Polling has found former governor Terry McAuliffe far ahead in the race for his old job, and Attorney General Mark Herring heading to a third consecutive nomination over state Del. Jay Jones.
Nominating two middle-aged White men, one of whom (Herring) apologized in 2019 for once wearing blackface, doesn't sit easy with every Democrat. Jones actually got outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's support in his bid against Herring, which was seen both as part of Northam's effort to move the state forward on race after his own blackface scandal, and as a way to undercut Herring, who had abandoned him because of it.
“The Jones campaign just didn't give enough reason to fire Herring,” said state elections forecaster Chaz Nuttycombe.
The race for governor has seen three Black candidates struggle to peel Democratic voters away from McAuliffe, whose name recognition, record in his first term and perceived electability powered him into the lead. By the final debate last week, McAuliffe was spending most of his time attacking GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, ignoring slights from other Democrats that portrayed him as an entitled retiree keeping the party's diverse next generation out of power. (Youngkin's campaign has clipped its favorite examples.)
“Not all Black people are felons,” said former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, after McAuliffe referred to his work re-enfranchising felons who'd lost the right to vote. Both Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan got national attention during the primary, each as the would-be first Black, female governor
s of any state. Converting that into local voter awareness during the pandemic was difficult, and polling has found McAuliffe easily carrying Black voters, who typically make up a third of the primary vote. Both women have suggested that McAuliffe's pivot to Youngkin signals that he won't run on a positive, voter-mobilizing agenda, though McAuliffe has blunted those attacks with a series of economic and education plans.
“I think people are tired of campaigns that are solely focused on why you shouldn't vote for someone else,” McClellan said in an interview last month.
What would an upset look like? It's been hard for outside groups to imagine; the Collective PAC, which supports Black candidates, stayed out of the race because it saw no path to beat McAuliffe, so long as both “Jennifers” were running — and with Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, abandoned by most allies and donors after a 2019 accusation of college sexual misconduct that he denied, still in the race.
McClellan has polled best around the Richmond area, part of which she represents in the Senate, while Carroll Foy has pitched herself to liberal voters who want a governor who won't have to be pushed to sign their priorities into law. That is aimed at voters in the suburbs nearest Washington, and in college towns such as Charlottesville and Roanoke, but the democratic socialist campaign of Del. Lee Carter complicated Carroll Foy's effort to turn this into a clear fight for the party's soul.
None of McAuliffe's challengers had the vulnerabilities of former congressman Tom Perriello, who ran as a liberal challenger in 2017 but was dogged by his 2010 vote to prevent Affordable Care Act funds from paying for abortion. Watch returns from the Tidewater counties and cities like Norfolk tonight — Northam's roots in the region helped him immensely four years ago, and every candidate fought for those voters in this primary.
Regional politics could shape the race for lieutenant governor, the only wide-open contest on the ballot, with six Democrats competing for a job that has been a ticket to the governor's mansion twice this century. (Without the scandal, it's possible that Fairfax would be punching the third ticket.) The race's strongest fundraiser has been state Del. Sam Rasoul, a liberal from Roanoke who'd be the first Muslim lieutenant governor anywhere in America. He raised $1.8 million compared to around $1 million for state Del. Hala Ayala, who'd also make history as the commonwealth's first female lieutenant governor, and who has been endorsed by Northam.
A Republican victory in November would also make history; former delegate Winsome Sears, the party's nominee, would be Virginia's first female lieutenant governor. Also weighing on Democrats: regional balance for their ticket. Of the six potential nominees, just Rasoul and Norfolk councilwoman Andria McClellan have a political base outside Northern Virginia. That worries Democrats, who watched the GOP nominate a ticket with roots in the swingy Tidewater region. First-time candidates Xavier Warren, a sports agent, and Sean Perryman, a local NAACP leader, have raised little money; like Ayala and state Del. Mark Levine, who would be the state's highest-ranking Jewish official, Warren and Perryman are based in Northern Virginia.
Down the ballot, there's a higher-than-usual number of competitive primaries, four of them in districts where the incumbent is seeking higher office while running for his or her seat as insurance. (Carroll Foy left her seat early, evading the state's prohibition on candidates fundraising for other offices while the legislature is in session.) Carter, who fended off a primary challenger in 2019, now has two of them, which could ease his path to another nomination.
“If the voters see fit to make me the nominee for governor, obviously I'll be able to have a bigger impact on outcomes coming out of Richmond,” Carter said in an interview. “But if not, then I'm going to keep fighting as a delegate.”
Democratic Del. Steve Heretick also faces two challengers, in his first race since being deposed in a lawsuit over workplace injury settlements, though he has not been accused of wrongdoing; Republican Del. Charles Poindexter, who turned 79 in February, is facing a challenge from a young local Republican activist. Both primaries could tell us how the parties' bases are organizing locally, and both are in safe seats where the opposition party barely competes in November.
Ad watch
Jack Ciattarelli for Governor, “Joke.” The favorite in today's GOP primary in New Jersey mostly ran ads about his lower-tax, fewer-lockdowns agenda. But as the race wrapped up, he went on TV and digital media with two ads torching Hirsh Singh, the opponent who'd spent the most time attacking him and who'd gotten under his skin. This spot makes fun of Singh for listing his parents' residence as his home; a longer spot claims that Singh called police “terrorists,” citing a 2014 post he wrote after the killing of Eric Garner in New York.
Brian Levine for New Jersey, “Brian Levine Will Bring Back the Red Tape Review Saving Taxpayers Millions.” When a candidate pledges to spend less than $10,000 on his race, what's it look like? It looks like a no-frills video of a Republican candidate for governor standing near the state Capitol in Trenton, energetically criticizing the Democratic governor for vetoing a regulation watchdog commission.
Mark Herring, “Positive Difference.” Virginia's two-term attorney general passed on a widely expected campaign for governor after acknowledging in 2019 that he once appeared in blackface, and ran for a third term as a liberal who had gotten results. This spot quotes The Washington Post's editorial endorsement of his campaign. That's it, and that's all it may take in a race that never captivated voters.
Hala Ayala, “Medicaid.” Like Del. Jay Jones, Herring's rival down the ballot, Ayala emphasizes support in her race for lieutenant governor from a man most Democrats wanted to resign in 2019: Gov. Ralph Northam (D). He appears after Ayala describes working at a gas station to make money, then, like many Democrats running this year, casting a vote to expand Medicaid.
Poll watch
Virginia Democratic primary for governor (Roanoke College, 637 likely Democratic voters)
Terry McAuliffe: 49%
Jennifer Carroll Foy: 11%
Jennifer McClellan: 9%
Justin Fairfax: 5%
Lee Carter: 1%
McAuliffe's chief rivals, Carroll Foy and McClellan, had similar paths to victory and wound up crowded into the same lane. To beat McAuliffe, they needed to get themselves known by Democratic primary voters, then convince them that a Black, female candidate would be more electable than a White, male retread. The primary is ending without either woman breaking through, according to polls. Sixty percent of Democratic primary voters say they have no opinion of Carroll Foy, and 63 percent say the same of McClellan, compared to 17 percent who don't know McAuliffe.
Do you approve of how Gov. Phil Murphy is handling his job? (Rutgers-Eagleton, 1004 adults)
Approve: 55%
Disapprove: 40%
The race for this year's GOP gubernatorial nomination in New Jersey hasn't gotten much national attention, because the Democratic governor has remained broadly popular. Asked to give Murphy some letter grades, most voters give him an A or a B on “the coronavirus pandemic,” “education and schools,” and “the economy and jobs.” They give him a D or F on “crime and drugs” and “taxes,” issues that Republicans could use in a general election. But they weren't the issues animating the Republican primary, which focused more on shutdown orders and whether candidates had fought hard enough to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. (Biden's net approval rating is the same as Murphy's, but disapproval is lower.)
Who's your first choice in the Democratic mayoral primary? (NY1/Ipsos, 906 likely voters)
Eric Adams: 22% (+9 since April)
Andrew Yang: 16% (-6)
Kathryn Garcia: 15% (+11)
Scott Stringer: 10% (-1)
Maya Wiley: 9% (+2)
Dianne Morales: 5%
Ray McGuire: 4% (-2)
Shaun Donovan: 3% (-3)
This is New York's first ranked-choice election, which has led to a different kind of horse race, where anyone in the hunt for enough second-place and third-place votes has a shot at winning the nomination. The movement since April has been driven by earned media and endorsements, not paid advertising. Super PAC and third-party spending for Donovan, Stringer, and Yang did nothing to help them hold onto their support, while Garcia and Adams surged after high-profile endorsements, especially the New York Times swinging behind Garcia.
That has put Garcia, the city's former sanitation commissioner, in a unique position. Since April, more voters are ranking her as their first, second, or third choice, and fewer voters say they won't rank her at all. (Voters get five slots for ranking candidates, and don't need to use them all.) Adams has surged as a first and second choice, but the percentage of voters not ranking him stayed stable; Yang tumbled as voters' first and second choice, and the share of the electorate not ranking him at all jumped from 21 percent to 34 percent. Most candidates have hit the same snag, with more voters saying they won't rank them, with a whopping 55 percent now saying they won't rank Morales in the wake of a staff revolt over pay and work conditions.
What's in a name?
New York's Independence Party surfaced in 1991 as an offshoot of a pro-Rudy Giuliani ballot line; or in 1995, when it became the state affiliate of Ross Perot's Reform Party; or in 2001, when Mike Bloomberg paid for its ballot line and got elected mayor. If New York Democrats have their way, we'll have the Independence Party's year of death — 2021, when the Democratic-run legislature voted to kill it.
“We’re looking to put a nail in the coffin of the most deceitful party to ever grace a New York State ballot,” state Sen. James Koufis (D) tweeted on Monday, after his legislation to ban parties from using “independence” in their names, in any formulation, made it through the Senate.
The Independence Party's history is more about transactions and ballot lines than about any recognizable ideology. It was founded during a brief spike in frustration toward the two major parties, but it lasted for two reasons. One, mentioned above, was its usefulness to political candidates, offering them a spot on the ballot next to a word (“independence”) that voters associate with good things.
The other reason, directly related, is that many voters consider themselves independent, and don't take enough time to read registration forms to realize that the “independence” option is actually the name of a third party. More than 400,000 New Yorkers are registered with a party whose 2020 candidate for president, former child actor and current crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce, got fewer than 23,000 votes in the state. Like in California, where half a million people are registered with the far-right and barely active American Independent Party, the registration count is a function of confusion.
In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed legislation that would have barred parties from taking the world “independent” for themselves, arguing that it risked violating the First Amendment. There's no such worry in New York, where state law already prohibits the names of minor parties from incorporating popular terms such as, literally, “New York.” Some legislators who backed the change had also tangled with the party: They got to Albany by defeating members of a breakaway group, the Independent Democratic Caucus, some of whose members also ran with the Independence brand, in Democratic primaries.
The Independence Party didn't respond to a request for comment.
In the states
Texas held municipal runoff elections on June 5, and Republicans quickly celebrated a prize: the mayoralty of McAllen, a border city where Democrats regularly win by landslides. City Commissioner Javier Villalobos won the nonpartisan race by a few hundred votes, bolstering GOP confidence that its gains in some Latino areas last year could be consolidated.
Democrats had no real counter-argument in McAllen. The Hidalgo County Democratic Party paid little attention to the race, losing it as fewer than 10,000 voters showed up. Coupled with the Republican win by Mattie Parker in Fort Worth, the state's biggest city still controlled by the GOP, the party's story was clear: Democrats had overrated their strength in big cities and continued to underrate Republican strength with Latinos.
Yet the story was more nuanced. Democrats gained city council seats across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and took majorities on the councils in both Fort Worth and fast-growing Plano. In the mayoral election in Fort Worth, Democrat Deborah Peoples improved on her vote from 2019, when she lost to outgoing Mayor Betsy Price; she won 42 percent of the vote that year, and 47 percent on Saturday. But Democrats held the mayor's office as recently as 2011, and saw this race as winnable.
So, liberal groups focused on the local gains and celebrated the election of more liberal candidates in the deeper blue cities, with Jalen McKee-Rodriguez becoming the first openly gay Black man on San Antonio's city council, and Junior Ezeonu winning a race in Grand Prairie, another Metroplex suburb, over a free-spending campaign by Realtors.
2024 watch
Ambitious Republicans are in the same place ambitious Democrats found themselves in after the 2012 election: One candidate would clearly blow them away in a presidential primary, but there's no harm meeting Iowa and New Hampshire voters now.
The Iowa Family Leader's July 16 summit took on more of a “cattle call” feel after booking former vice president Mike Pence for his third political speech since leaving office; the first two came in South Carolina and New Hampshire, two other early-voting states. Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) were already scheduled for the day-long event, which happens annually, and is best known as the place, in 2015, where Trump joked about John McCain's capture during the Vietnam War.
(Had Trump run four years earlier, he'd have been asked to sign a pledge of “personal fidelity to my spouse” and to commit to the passage of an anti-gay Federal Marriage Amendment to the Constitution, a conservative cause that got dropped in the Trump years.)
Pence is getting a relatively slow start. Later this month, in West Des Moines, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley will headline the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Day dinner, a return to the state after campaigning for successful House candidates last year. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, one of very few Republicans who campaigned in New Hampshire when the party held onto one of its suburban House seats, will return to Iowa in June, then head back to New Hampshire again in July. These are the first trips for Cotton since media outlets began correcting some 2020 stories that chastised Cotton for suggesting that the coronavirus might have escaped from a Chinese virology lab.
“We don’t have evidence that this disease originated there, but because of China’s duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question to see what the evidence says,” Cotton told Fox News last year.
The scramble to “debunk” Cotton, then the scramble to adjust to new reporting on the pandemic's possible origins, helped him immensely with conservatives, who'd cheered on his battle with the New York Times over his summer 2020 op-ed urging the use of military resources to quell riots.
“I just used common sense,” Cotton told Fox News this week, after which he launched a presidential primary-friendly missile at a perennial target of the right: the media. “All the spin you just heard from reporters and journalists on other networks was just partly because it was coming from me and partly because all those networks are owned by or affiliated with big Hollywood studios who want access to the Chinese market. They are deeply in the pocket of the Chinese Communist Party.”
Countdown
… 14 days until New York City’s primary
… 49 days until the special election in Texas's 6th Congressional District
… 56 days until the special primaries in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts
… 147 days until the special primaries in Florida's 20th Congressional District