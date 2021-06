of the former KGB officer who found himself atop the Kremlin at the turn of the century.

by Politico’s Nahal Toosi: “One thing is unlikely to have changed since Bush met with the Russian leader back in 2001: Biden still does not trust Putin. If anything, Biden’s public comments about Putin over the past two decades, as well as accounts from current and former U.S. officials, suggest that the U.S. president harbors a deep, lasting skepticism‘There’s nothing Putin can do to make [the president] like him,’ one former U.S. official familiar with Russia policy said. 'Biden sees Putin as someone who is rational, thuggish — someone who is not confined by any sense of morality or concern over human rights or anything of that nature … just a cold, hard realistic assessment of the man.’ ”