The IOC is, unfortunately, putting our Olympians in this position. I don’t see how, as athletes of conscience, they could wave the American flag in Beijing after a clear covid cover-up, after an ongoing genocide. I would ask anyone would they compete in the Games in Rwanda in the middle of the massacre of the Tutsis? Would they compete in Serbia, in the middle of Srebrenica? Would they compete in Germany in 1944? Or in the United States if we had a million Muslims in concentration camps?