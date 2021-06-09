In our recent article, we consider the political consequences of people’s optimistic expectations for their lives. Some people tend to look at the bright side of things and expect good things to happen, while others worry about what might go wrong. We measured an optimistic disposition using a scale of six questions that we included in the 2018 Cooperative Congressional Election Study and the 2008 Cooperative Campaign Analysis Project, two nationally representative surveys of Americans conducted online. We coded people as “optimists” if they answered our questions in ways that indicated they generally expect things to turn out well; those whose answers suggest they rarely expect good things for themselves we coded as “pessimists.” We then explored how optimism and pessimism informed their approaches to politics.