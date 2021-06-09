HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra faced questions about the border crisis during an appearance yesterday before the House Ways and Means Committee, where he had been summoned to testify about President Biden’s budget proposal.
The appearance was a rare moment of public questioning for the secretary, who has largely operated behind the scenes since his confirmation in March, even as HHS struggles to care for the largest population of unaccompanied migrant kids in the agency’s recent history.
Becerra stressed the administration needs more money to solve the problem long-term.
He pointed to Biden’s budget proposal, which asks Congress to boost spending on care for unaccompanied migrant kids to $3.3 billion. It’s hardly the first time HHS is finding its facilities inadequate to house migrant children; the Trump administration faced similar problems during several border surges.
“Previous administrations have gone through the phenomenon of seeing migrant children at the border, unaccompanied,” Becerra said. “We intend to come up with a solution that doesn’t let us have to gyrate in the process in a year.”
Yet Becerra offered few new details about what HHS is doing right now to solve the problem.
The panel’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), raised the issue of the estimated 10 percent of children who have no relative or other adult sponsor in the United States and must subsequently be released into the nation’s foster care system. Brady sent Becerra a letter last week, asking for answers to that and other questions regarding care for the thousands of migrant children.
“I’m concerned the administration is in denial about this and has no plan to address it,” Brady told Becerra.
Becerra responded that the two categories of kids “run on two separate tracks” in the foster care system and told Brady he won’t let the responsibility to care for migrant children affect the nation’s care for foster children throughout the country.
“I assure you we will continue to keep those separate,” Becerra said.
Meanwhile, HHS is threatening to sue Texas.
Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an order to shut down federally funded shelters that house the children. While HHS operates the shelters, Texas issues the licenses for them — and the governor argued that the federal government can't force Texas to keep doing so.
In response, the HHS deputy general counsel warned Abbott not to interfere with those operations and said the agency will pursue legal action if Texas shutters the shelters.
“(The Office of Refugee Resettlement) operates 52 state-licensed facilities in Texas, which comprise a significant portion of ORR’s total operational footprint, and represent an indispensable component of the federal immigration system,” Paul Rodriguez, HHS deputy general counsel, wrote to Abbott and two other Texas officials, in a letter obtained by the Associated Press. The “proclamation would be a direct attack on this system.”
“More than half of migrant children sheltered by the U.S. government in licensed facilities are in Texas,” the AP's Adriana Gomez Licon writes.
“The last census taken on May 19 showed 4,223 children in the facilities of about 7,000 in the entire network of licensed shelters. … Experts and advocates say shutting down these shelters could seriously disrupt the program for unaccompanied children, which already faces capacity problems forcing the government to open up a dozen emergency sites to process thousands of children.”
The crisis is an early test for Becerra.
As we wrote previously, the former California attorney general excoriated the Trump administration for its treatment of unaccompanied minors but now faces border surges in even greater numbers. And unlike under Trump, the children aren't being turned away at the border – a treatment that's viewed as more humane but also translates to more children in the custody of HHS's Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Last month, Becerra announced he was walking back plans to house thousands of children younger than 12 at the Fort Bliss Army base, after Democratic lawmakers and immigration activists protested that the facility didn't meet basic child welfare standards. The temporary shelter is one of a dozen or so makeshift sites the government set up to provide more capacity beyond the traditional, licensed shelters that HHS oversees.
Becerra has defended the temporary sites, although he did acknowledge in an interview with the New York Times that their conditions vary.
“It's site by site,” he said.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: The U.S. global vaccine strategy is drawing scrutiny ahead of Group of Seven pandemic talks.
“President Biden is set to take the global stage this week with a coronavirus vaccine-sharing strategy that has been panned by congressional Democrats and some health advocates as too timid, drawn flak from European allies as too bold and led to frustration within his administration,” The Post’s Dan Diamond and Emily Rauhala report.
The White House has sought to respond to critics, and an announcement on a plan to boost global vaccine supply could come as soon as this week.
“The summit — Biden’s first international trip as president — poses multiple diplomatic challenges for a White House seeking to restore the United States’ international luster amid a pandemic that has rattled the globe and left wealthy nations struggling to meet the scale of the crisis,” Dan and Emily write.
Some public health experts charge the United States with hoarding doses. While there are now far more doses than people who want them in the U.S., fewer than 2 percent of people in Africa have received a shot. Congressional Democrats have also raised concerns that the United States is falling behind as rivals such as China and Russia make vaccine deals with dozens of countries.
Meanwhile, Biden’s push to back a temporary waiver on vaccine patent protections has created tensions with European countries that oppose lifting intellectual property rights.
OOF: The delta variant of the coronavirus exploding in the U.K. now accounts for 6 percent of U.S. cases.
The highly transmissible variant first identified in India has quickly spread into Britain and beyond, but vaccines appear to be effective against it, The Post’s Lenny Bernstein reports.
Anthony S. Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told reporters that the variant was “essentially taking over” in the United Kingdom.
“We cannot let that happen in the United States, which is such a powerful argument” for vaccination, he said.
Data from the British public health agency shows that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are 88 percent effective against the variant. Fauci said in an interview that Moderna would be similarly effective.
The rise of the more infectious delta variant is putting Britain's reopening plans in doubt. The U.K., which has seen hospitalization and death rates plummet because of widespread vaccination, is set to lift any final coronavirus-related restrictions on social contact on June 21. But some scientists are urging caution and warning that the country could see a third wave of cases and hospitalizations as the variant spreads exponentially.
OUCH: Biden wants to slash funding for the Pentagon’s pandemic prevention program.
“President Joe Biden has proposed cutting by nearly half the Pentagon’s budget for the leading U.S. government program for preventing, detecting and responding to global disease outbreaks, a move that even the White House’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill oppose as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Roll Call’s John M. Donnelly reports.
“The so-called Biological Threat Reduction Program finds and fights emerging global diseases that can threaten U.S. troops and, ultimately, the world’s population. In fact, the Pentagon program funded a lab in Thailand that detected in January 2020 the first case of novel coronavirus outside China,” he writes.
But the Defense Department wants the program’s fiscal 2022 budget to be set at $124 million — 45 percent lower than the current level, according to the Pentagon’s budget justification documents.
Some of Biden’s allies in Congress say they are baffled by the proposal.
“Rather than cut funding, we need to double down, learn from the global pandemic, and support programs that work to increase our capacity to anticipate and respond when another dangerous pathogen arises,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona who chairs the House intelligence and special operations subcommittee.
The push to vaccinate
Jill Biden is hoping to move the needle on vaccines.
The first lady showed up at a vaccination center in the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Sunday alongside Fauci and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), The Post’s Jada Yuan writes.
Vaccination rates in Harlem hover between 39 and 46 percent, compared with an average of 64 percent across Manhattan.
“Biden’s presence might not make much of a difference among vaccine-hesitant communities in, say, Wyoming, but in theory her advocacy might have a meaningful effect in this New York City neighborhood whose voters supported her husband,” Jada writes.
The fervor of vaccine skeptics meant that the event was more fraught than Biden’s typical work on cancer and military families. Biden and Fauci were met with a group of about 75 protesters when they exited the church.
More in coronavirus news
- The Mastercard Foundation donated $1.3 billion to boost Africa’s coronavirus response, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports.
- The State Department is easing travel advisories for dozens of countries, a move prompted by changes to travel health notices by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Post’s Hannah Sampson reports.
- The state of Washington is temporarily allowing state-licensed cannabis retailers to give away a free joint to adults who get their second vaccine dose at one of the retail locations, The Post's Paulina Firozi reports.
- White House senior coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt has announced he is stepping down from his temporary position, NBC News's Dareh Gregorian reports.
Hope for new vaccine against common virus
Moderna is working on a vaccine to combat a virus that harms fetuses.
Moderna has proved itself when it comes to producing a highly effective mRNA coronavirus vaccine. The small biotechnology company was a darling of investors but had little experience with bringing drugs to market before the pandemic.
Now, the biotechnology company is leveraging its experience working on the coronavirus vaccine to develop a pipeline for other mRNA vaccines, including one that would treat cytomegalovirus, a common but often overlooked virus that can cause deadly birth defects. The company is planning to start its phase 3 trial this year.
Cytomegalovirus, a virus in the herpes family that infects more than half of adults in their lifetime, is a leading cause of birth defects, even though many pregnant women have never heard of it. It’s usually harmless, but those with impaired immune systems can fall ill, and pregnant women can transfer the virus to their fetuses. About 1 in every 200 babies are infected with the virus in utero. Most of those babies will show no symptoms, but about 10 to 15 percent will have problems, including premature birth, hearing loss, vision problems and developmental delays, Marlene Simons writes for The Post.