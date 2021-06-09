Here’s what to know:
Trump’s election fraud claims propelled them to the Capitol on Jan. 6. His ongoing comments are keeping them in jail.
Many of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have blamed former president Donald Trump for their actions, saying he riled them with his claims of election fraud and his promises to join them in fighting it.
Now, Trump’s continued refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election is helping to keep some of those supporters behind bars.
“The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention the near-daily fulminations of the former President,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote recently in denying bond to a Colorado man.
Rep. Demings makes Senate bid official, seeking to unseat Sen. Rubio in Florida
Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who raised her national profile as one of the House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, made her bid for a U.S. Senate seat from Florida official on Wednesday, seeking to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio (R).
“I’m running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good,” Demings said in a tweet that included an announcement video that focused heavily on her biography and tenure as Orlando’s police chief.
“It turns out there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business,” Demings says in the video, alluding to Rubio, who enjoys Trump’s full support.
Demings had indicated her interest in running for statewide office in 2022, but until recently had been undecided whether to run against Rubio or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
She becomes the highest-profile Democrat seeking to take on Rubio, and if she wins the party primary, she is expected to be a formidable opponent against the incumbent. The race will certainly receive national attention, given that Rubio is among the most recognizable Senate Republicans, and Democrats across the country will be eager to defeat him.
Biden to depart White House en route to England, where he will address Air Force personnel and families
Biden plans to depart the White House on Wednesday morning en route to England as he begins the first overseas trip of his presidency, one that will include multiple meetings with allies and a highly anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Upon arriving at Royal Air Force Mildenhall near Suffolk, England, Biden is scheduled to address U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at the base. RAF Mildenhall is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, the only permanent U.S. Air Force air refueling wing in the European theater.
In the days to come, Biden’s itinerary includes a Group of Seven meeting in Cornwall, England, a NATO summit in Belgium and the meeting with Putin in Geneva.
Several one-one-one meetings with other world leaders are planned along the way, including with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II in England.
A White House advisory said, “This trip will highlight America’s commitment to rallying the world’s democracies, coming together to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, defend our values, and tackle the world’s biggest challenges.”
Biden is scheduled to return to Washington after concluding his summit with Putin next Wednesday.
Biden’s press plane was about to head to Europe. Then Brood X cicadas ‘invaded’ the engines.
The Brood X cicadas that rose from the earth after 17 years underground have proved their determination to leave a mark before they die off in a few weeks. The shrill, winged insects have driven tourism, inspired new food trends and even caused a car crash in Ohio.
On Tuesday night, the busy bugs claimed another surprising accomplishment: grounding the White House press corps as it headed to Europe for Biden’s first overseas trip in office.
“The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours — due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas,” Jonathan Lemire, a reporter for the Associated Press, said in a tweet late Tuesday. “Yes. Cicadas.”
Biden’s global vaccine strategy draws scrutiny ahead of G-7 pandemic talks
Biden is set to take the global stage this week with a coronavirus vaccine-sharing strategy that has been panned by congressional Democrats and some health advocates as too timid, drawn flak from European allies as too bold and led to frustration within his administration.
It has also prompted a flurry of White House efforts to answer critics, with new announcements to bolster the plan expected ahead of the president’s appearance at the Group of Seven summit in Britain this weekend.
The United States is “working with our G-7 partners on a larger effort to help end the pandemic so that the world’s democracies deliver for people everywhere. And we will have more to say about this” at the meeting, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters Thursday.
Democrats hit political wall in bid to close gender pay gap, raise minimum wage
Biden and Democrats in Congress suffered another setback in their push to boost millions of Americans’ paychecks, after the Senate on Tuesday opted against taking up a bill that supporters said aimed to ensure that women in the workforce earn the same as their male counterparts.
Even with Biden’s public advocacy — and nearly every Democrat voting to try to begin debate on the measure — party leaders could not overcome Republican opposition to advance one of the central promises they made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
The defeat had been widely expected, given the GOP’s history of opposing the measure, known as the Paycheck Fairness Act, which Democrats have been trying to adopt in some form for nearly 30 years. Ahead of the vote, Democrats said they forged ahead anyway, aiming to “show people we’re trying, and this is the obstacle we’re facing,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the measure’s chief sponsor in the chamber.
Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor
RICHMOND — Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe won the race for the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday night, pulling away early from four rival candidates to win every city and county in the state as he pursues a second term in office.
Faced with a historically diverse set of choices, many voters expressed a pragmatic desire for a nominee who would have the best chance of winning in November against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive selected in a GOP convention last month.
McAuliffe, who served from 2014 to 2018, seemed to fit that bill as a popular former governor who might have run for a second consecutive term except that the Virginia Constitution prohibits governors from doing so. He is also a prodigious fundraiser, an ability that will probably be put to the test against Youngkin, a multimillionaire who could spur the most expensive gubernatorial race in the history of the commonwealth.
Former New Jersey state legislator Jack Ciattarelli wins Republican nomination for governor
Former New Jersey state legislator Jack Ciattarelli won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday as voters sided with his argument that he had the best shot at unseating first-term Gov. Phil Murphy (D).
Ciattarelli, 59, triumphed over three lesser-known Republicans who entered the race after he had announced his candidacy last year. They included Phil Rizzo, a pastor who opposed coronavirus vaccination requirements, and Hirsh Singh, a frequent candidate who pitched himself as the contender most loyal to former president Donald Trump — and who sported a “TRUMP WON” cap in one of his final tweets before polls opened.
The Associated Press projected Ciattarelli as the winner with less than half of the votes counted. At the time, he held a 2-to-1 lead over Rizzo and Singh.
Harris wraps up a Latin America trip that featured sharp words to would-be immigrants
MEXICO CITY — In Guatemala, Vice President Harris spoke of the bonds between the nations of the Western hemisphere and offered millions in aid and investment. In Mexico, she stressed the “interdependence and interconnection” between the United States and its neighbor to the south.
But her tone was far more stern toward potential migrants mulling a trip to the U.S. border. “Do not come,” she instructed during a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. “Do not come. You will be turned back.” And she warned Tuesday in Mexico, “It can be a very treacherous and dangerous trek.”
The strong words were a nod to the shifting political ground facing the Biden administration as Harris concluded a trip aimed at tackling the root causes of migration. The recent tough tone of Harris and other Biden officials presented a contrast with the emphasis of Biden’s campaign, which vowed a humane, gentler approach.
Justice Department says it can ‘vigorously’ defend religious schools’ exemption from anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws
The Justice Department in a court filing Tuesday said it can “vigorously” defend a religious exemption from federal civil rights law that allows federally funded religious schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students, a move that surprised some LGBTQ advocates who said the wording went further than just an obligation to defend an existing law.
In the filing, the Justice Department said it “shares the same ultimate objective” as the conservative Christian schools named in the case.
“What this means is that the government is now aligning itself with anti-LGBTQ hate in order to vigorously defend an exemption that everyone knows causes severe harm to LGBTQ students using taxpayer money,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project, which filed the case in March on behalf of dozens of current and past students at conservative religious colleges and universities. “It will make our case harder if the federal government plans to vigorously defend it like they have indicated.”