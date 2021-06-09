Manchin’s state voted for Trump by a wider margin in 2020 than the states represented by 47 of the Senate’s 50 Republicans. As we’ve reported previously, he is an exception even within his own state. In 2012, he was elected to a full term in office by a 24-point margin — in a year that West Virginia backed the Republican presidential candidate by a slightly wider margin. In 2014, the Democratic candidate for the state’s other Senate seat lost by more than 25 points. In 2016, Trump won the state by more than 40. But in 2018, Manchin won again, by about 3 points. That was a particularly favorable Democratic election cycle, certainly, but in 2020 the Democratic challenger to the state’s other senator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R), lost by 43 points.