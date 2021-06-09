Before Harris’s office confirmed on Tuesday that the vice president would be hosting the Senate’s 24 female members for a dinner party at her residence next week, Rosen had been working on restarting the bipartisan tradition. She recently did a joint interview with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Moore (R-W.Va.) touting their approach to working together, and she now works closely with one of the Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), as co-chairs of a newly formed subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion. Rosen also co-chairs the bipartisan Comprehensive Care Caucus, created to raise awareness and availability of palliative care, with Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).