But just five months after touting Florida’s 2020 elections, DeSantis in May signed new voting restrictions into law citing, in part, the need to restore confidence in the state’s elections.
A similar pattern has emerged in other Republican-controlled states, whose governors touted their states’ voter confidence and election security in 2020 only to push new voting restrictions months later, citing the need for voter confidence and security. You can watch examples of this in the video above.
In March, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed new voting restrictions into law that critics have said would disproportionately affect Black voters, even as he said the new law would make elections more “secure” and “accessible.” It came less than four months after he touted the security of Georgia’s elections ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections.
In November, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) touted the mandate that she received from Iowa’s election results even as she refused to acknowledge President Biden’s overall victory until the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. By March, she had signed new voting restrictions into law, citing the need to protect election “integrity.”
And in April, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said new voting restrictions — including making it harder to vote by mail — were needed because “Americans no longer trust the system.” But less than four months prior, Patrick was touting that system’s ability to count Texas’s mail-in votes in 2020.
“Look at Texas, Florida and Ohio,” Patrick said on Fox News on Dec. 11. “We didn’t have any problem counting all of our mail-in ballots, and we had more mail-in ballots than anyone because we have almost more voters than any other state in the country.”
As The Post reported last week, 14 states have already “enacted 22 laws with provisions that create new hurdles to vote, and another 61 such bills were still advancing in 18 states, according to the Brennan Center.” States have pushed these measures despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud to change the results of the 2020 presidential election and despite the fact elected Republicans have spread baseless election claims which have diminished voter confidence.
When Arizona certified Biden’s win on Nov. 30, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) made a point to tout the state’s election infrastructure.
“We do elections well here in Arizona,” he said. “The system is strong, and that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”
Less than six months later, Ducey was signing into law a bill that contained new hurdles for voters, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.
“I’m very proud of Arizona’s election system, and I’ve been a vocal champion of it,” Ducey said on May 11. “…Because of that, some have suggested that means I can never, ever support any improvements. That’s ridiculous. If prior leaders had taken that approach, none of the improvements to our election system over the last three decades would have been enacted.”