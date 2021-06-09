Technology companies have become a favorite target of the political right thanks to a confluence of factors. One is that the companies are seen as hopelessly liberal, a perception aided by the politics of their executives, by their embracing issues that are anathema to the right and by bad-faith attacks from right-wing activists. Another is that the way in which they work is hazy enough to a sufficiently large group of Americans that their roles can be exaggerated or misrepresented in ways that give them credit for influence that is often undeserved. “Big Tech” has entered the pantheon of phrases loaded with partisan meaning that is often only tangentially related to their actual actions.