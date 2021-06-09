Invest more than $50 billion in chip manufacturing. Many companies currently source semiconductors from China, and this bill could be a boon to U.S. semiconductor companies. The funding comes as a global chip shortage is vexing U.S. businesses, Many companies currently source semiconductors from China, and this bill could be a boon to U.S. semiconductor companies. The funding comes as a global chip shortage is vexing U.S. businesses, from automakers to dog washers . The shortage was caused by soaring demand, coupled with disruptions in the supply chain related to the pandemic.

Create a new Directorate of Technology and Innovation at the National Science Foundation. The directorate will focus on funding research in artificial intelligence and quantum science. The funding could address long-running concerns in the tech industry about the lack of U.S. government investment in emerging technologies.

Create a regional tech hub program. The legislation authorizes $10 billion in funding to ensure that U.S. tech development and research is disbursed throughout the country, and not just concentrated in a handful of coastal cities. The funding comes as tech companies and workers are grappling with the future of work, and in some instances, considering moving to smaller cities outside major tech hubs like San Francisco and Seattle.

Add $10 billion for a lunar landing program. The bill seeks to boost funding for space exploration, increasingly a focus of China. But some lawmakers raised concerns about the potential for the bill to benefit Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sought to remove the funding, calling it a “Bezos bailout.” But the funding was included in the final version of the bill.