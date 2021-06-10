Here’s what to know:
Biden, Johnson expected to announce a renewal of the Atlantic Charter
At their meeting on Thursday, Biden and Johnson are expected to announce what is being billed as a renewal of the Atlantic Charter, the historic joint statement by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1941 that set out their goals for cooperation following World War II.
The document, among other things, led eventually to the creation of the United Nations and NATO, two institutions that endure to this day.
According to British officials, the new document will outline eight areas where Johnson and Biden will resolve to work together “for the benefit of humanity,” including global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
“While Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how to help the world recover following a devastating war, today we have to reckon with a very different but no less intimidating challenge — how to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “Just as it did in 1941, the future of the world’s stability and prosperity lies in cooperation between the UK and US, the closest of partners and the greatest of allies.”
White House says Biden won’t cancel Putin meeting in response to court action against Navalny organizations
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield made clear Thursday that Biden has no plans to heed scattered calls to call off his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in response to a Moscow court’s declaration that the political the political and anti-corruption networks of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny are “extremist” organizations.
During an appearance on CNN from England, Bedingfield was asked whether Biden is considering canceling the meeting to send a message to Putin that such political suppression is unacceptable.
“He has every intention of having this meeting with President Putin,” Bedingfield said, adding that Biden has known the Russian leader for a long time and has met with him face-to-face previously.
“So this conversation with President Putin is going to be direct; it’s going to be candid,” Bedingfield said. “He’s going to talk about and is going to raise our issues of concern, including human rights violations, including incursions on the Ukrainian border, including these cyberattacks from outfits who are based in Russia. These are all things that are going to be on the table. These are things that he is going to raise directly with President Putin.”
The court declaration Wednesday regarding Navalny’s organizations will essentially crush the most formidable resistance to the Kremlin and force it underground.
The ruling, which came after an all-day closed-door hearing, effectively equates Navalny’s political group and his Anti-Corruption Foundation with the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban in the eyes of Russian authorities.
Navalny and his allies have long been barred from running for public office. But forcing the movement to disband marks a new, more aggressive chapter in Russia’s political repression.
Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.
Jill Biden to maintain her own schedule, starting with tea with Boris Johnson’s wife
First lady Jill Biden, who is accompanying her husband on his first overseas trip as president, will have her own schedule in coming days in addition to joining him at some events, her office announced.
On Thursday, that includes tea with Carrie Johnson, the wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Carbis Bay, a seaside village in Cornwall, England. The White House said the tea will be covered by “official photographers.”
Jill Biden is also scheduled to be present when Boris Johnson and his wife greet Biden in Cornwall ahead of their bilateral meeting.
Other events planned for Jill Biden include a meeting Saturday with Bude Surf Veterans, a local volunteer group that assists British military veterans with physical and mental health injuries through surfing; and a meeting Sunday with participants in a 2018 event that included U.S. and British veterans walking across the United States to share stories of wounded service members.
White House confirms plans for donation of 500 million vaccine donations to low- and middle-income countries
The White House confirmed that Biden will announce plans Thursday for the United States to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and the African Union.
The move marks a dramatic increase in the efforts of the United States to help vaccinate more of the global population during the pandemic.
In a fact sheet released earlier Thursday, the White House said the move would be “the largest-ever purchase and donation of vaccines by a single country and a commitment by the American people to help protect people around the world from COVID-19.”
In his remarks from Cornwall, England, Biden will also call on the world’s democracies “to do their parts” in contributing to the global vaccine supply, the White House said.
The first 200 million doses of the U.S. donation will be distributed this year, with the subsequent 300 million shared in the first half of next year, according to officials. The doses will be distributed by Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to share doses around the globe.
All-trash ‘Mount Rushmore’ depicting G-7 leaders erected for summit
When world leaders gather at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, this week, they will be able to gaze out across the water and see their own faces on a massive Mount Rushmore-style sculpture made out of electronics waste.
“Mount Recyclemore” sits on beach dunes opposite the Carbis Bay Hotel, where the summit is taking place. It depicts President Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The unusual piece of folk art is the work of Joe Rush, a sculptor who told the BBC that he had been commissioned by musicMagpie, a British retailer that sells secondhand electronics. Its goal is to call attention to the environmental problems caused by electronic waste.
Analysis: The gulf between Boris Johnson and Joe Biden
Boris Johnson doesn’t like the phrase “special relationship.” In a recent feature in the Atlantic, an aide to the British prime minister told the magazine that Johnson had bristled when Biden used it during a phone call, viewing it as “needy and weak.”
You can hardly blame him. For better or worse, every British leader is judged on his or her ability to form a bond with the U.S. president. And though always the junior partner in the relationship, it is the British leader who faces scrutiny if it goes awry.
Biden’s personal diplomacy to be tested by allies — and one adversary — on his first trip abroad
NEWQUAY, England — President Biden sold himself as the man with the relationships — not just with Democrats and Republicans at home, but with allies and leaders across the globe who were alarmed and exhausted by four years of Donald Trump.
The domestic relationships are still playing out. But as Biden embarks on his first foreign trip as president this week, it will quickly become evident whether his brand of personal diplomacy and oft-mentioned familiarity with foreign leaders can produce results for the United States.
Biden’s international meetings begin Thursday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who heads one of America’s closest allies, and end six days later with Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of its toughest adversaries.
“Along the way, we’re going to make it clear that the United States is back,” Biden told American forces stationed at RAF Mildenhall, a British air base, shortly after landing in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. “And democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future.”
Boris Johnson plays host at G-7, trying to patch over global tensions with bonhomie
LONDON — There is little doubt that Boris Johnson will play a jolly, hearty host for this week’s clubby Group of Seven meeting at a seaside resort in England, spinning his historical yarns, quoting his bits of Latin, ensuring wine glasses are topped up.
Johnson is the ultimate after-dinner speaker. Before he became prime minister, he made a living off his bonhomie in hotel ballrooms — and serving as a guest host for the BBC television quiz show, “Have I Got News For You.”
But will Johnson’s shtick be enough to smooth over tensions that have flared since the leaders of these countries last met in person? And can he at the same time be a convincing champion for his vision for a swashbuckling free-trading “Global Britain”?
Biden says he’s meeting with Putin to ‘let him know what I want him to know’
Biden told U.S. troops based in the United Kingdom on Wednesday that at the end of his first overseas trip as president, he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “let him know what I want him to know” — a line that received the loudest cheers from the troops.
“And along the way, we’re going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future,” Biden said, noting he was there to attend the Group of Seven and NATO summits.
Biden said after he meets with America’s closest allies, he will sit down with Putin and tell him the United States wants a stable relationship but will defend itself when provoked.
“We’re not seeking conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship. Our two nations share incredible responsibilities,” Biden said. “But I have been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities — we’ve already demonstrated that. I’m going to communicate there are consequences for violating the sovereignty of democracies, in the United States and Europe and elsewhere.”
The president said delivering that message to Putin and standing up for U.S. values matter more than ever right now.
“I believe we’re at an inflection point in world history,” Biden said, “the moment where it falls to us to prove that democracies will not just endure, but they will excel as we rise to seize the enormous opportunities of a new age.”