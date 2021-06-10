“Barriers must be built ‘well north’ of the Rio Grande River in some areas in South Texas because of a 1970 treaty between the United States and Mexico prohibiting the placement of barriers in locations that will cause deflection or obstruction of the normal flow of the Rio Grande River,” the GAO reported, noting that at some points this would mean building a mile up the river. “As a result, barriers could cut through parcels of land and leave landowners with ownership of land on both sides of the barrier. In these cases, Border Patrol needs to provide landowners with a way to access their land south of the barrier.”