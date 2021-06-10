“The first 200 million doses will be distributed this year, with the subsequent 300 million shared in the first half of next year. The doses will be distributed by Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to share doses around the globe, and they will be targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Pfizer is selling the doses to the United States at a ‘not-for-profit’ price, according to the people familiar with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details that were not yet public,” The Post’s Tyler Pager and Emily Rauhala report.