The Black Death was an outbreak of plague, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Humans mostly got it from infected rat fleas, but it could also be passed from one human to another through coughing. In the mid-14th century, Europeans had no idea what caused plague. Even if they had known, antibiotics were still centuries in the future, so they had no effective treatment. As a result, when it first spread across Europe between 1347 and 1351, the Black Death killed between 30 percent and 60 percent of the continent’s population.