It’s valid to criticize the media and the scientific community for being too dismissive of the lab leak theory. But at some point, perhaps there should be some accountability for those in charge of the entities that could have put some meat on the bones of that theory. Trump and Pompeo had every motivation to continue pushing the theory and to get the government they controlled to truly try to prove it; they didn’t do so. And they had significantly more control over this than they did the other thing they have pushed as a supposed “deep state” effort to take down Trump: the Russia investigation (which was farmed out to a special counsel over whom Trump and his Justice Department had less control).