We don’t know Barr’s side of the story because the inspector general’s report was focused only on the conduct of the U.S. Park Police (USPP), the organization that falls within the Interior Department’s mandate. There were a lot of other agencies on the scene that day, from Bureau of Prisons officers — airdropped in by the Justice Department in response to the ongoing protests — to the Secret Service. Most of the officers on the scene were under Park Police direction (except the Secret Service) but the inspector general only “sought interviews and information from individuals outside of the USPP when doing so would provide us with information about the agency’s USPP’s activities. Accordingly, we did not seek to interview Attorney General William Barr, White House personnel, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officers, [D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD)] personnel, or Secret Service personnel regarding their independent decisions that did not involve the USPP.”