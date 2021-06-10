In 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended 900,000 people at the border with Mexico. That’s more than twice as many apprehensions as the agency made last year, and the available data for 2021 is only through May, less than half of the year. The number of apprehensions over the past five months is even larger than the annual total in 2019, a year during which a surge in border crossings provided the rationale for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency and build his promised wall on the border.