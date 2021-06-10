Tuesday probably ended the career of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who won just 4 percent of the vote after a campaign that never got past allegations of college sexual misconduct that were revealed halfway through his term, his denial notwithstanding. It definitely closed the book for Del. Lee Carter, who won just 3 percent of the vote and lost his Northern Virginia seat by just 200 votes. (He didn't carry it in the governor's race, either.) Carter, elected with the help of Democratic Socialists of America in 2017, was feuding with them by 2021, and in an interview before the election he said that the pandemic crushed the sort of door-to-door campaigning that made his improbable career possible.