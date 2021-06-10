This wasn’t the first time Manchin publicly opposed having either party change the filibuster by using the “nuclear option" — that is, reinterpreting Senate rules by a simple majority vote. He opposed Democrats’ move to ban nomination filibusters in 2013 and also opposed Republicans’ similar rule changes in 2017 and 2019 — making him the only current senator to have voted against both parties’ efforts. As he said in 2019, “For the life of me, I can’t figure out how anyone who voted for this will explain it when they go home. How do you look the people who elected you in the eye and say, ‘I gave up my individual power to represent you?’”