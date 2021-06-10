Not any longer. In last Sunday’s runoff, Pedro Castillo, the candidate of the far-left Perú Libre party, appeared to eke out the narrowest of victories — a margin of less than 1 percent — over right-wing Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru’s last strongman. Fujimori alleged fraud and irregularities, although international observers described the vote as free and fair. Castillo, a schoolteacher who has never held elected office, will face a host of challenges and his government’s survival is, at best, uncertain. Political instability could put Peru’s democracy at risk.