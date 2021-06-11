Tshisekedi has made it a point to cooperate with MONUSCO on defeating the armed groups in the east. During protests in 2019, Tshisekedi denounced demonstrators’ recourse to violence and praised MONUSCO. This stands in contrast to the posture of the previous administration under Joseph Kabila, which in 2015 demanded the withdrawal of MONUSCO peacekeepers, claiming that the country was ready to assume “full responsibility for its security.”