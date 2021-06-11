“What we are seeing is the result of nearly 50 years of coordinated efforts to undermine abortion access,” said Elizabeth Nash, the principal policy associate for state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights.
According to Guttmacher’s research, if Roe v. Wade were overturned, 22 states would ban or severely restrict abortion access. Of those, nine states have unenforced pre-Roe abortion bans still on their books and 10 states have passed post-Roe “trigger laws” — bans that would take effect if the precedent is overturned. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have policies that explicitly protect the right to abortion.
State abortion policies have become more extreme compared with 21 years ago
Since 2000, the Guttmacher Institute has evaluated how hostile or supportive each state has been toward abortion. States with more protections are deemed more supportive, and states with more restrictions are considered more hostile. Over time, the country has become more extreme in both directions.
The ratings are based on six key abortion restrictions and six protections for access. A state with all the restrictions and no protections has the highest restriction rating and is considered extremely hostile. Six states have that maximum level. A state with all of the protections and no restrictions has the highest protection rating and is considered extremely supportive. Only California meets that threshold.
This growing policy divide between states reflects an increase in abortion-related legislation. More than half of all abortion restrictions in the country have been enacted since 2001, most of them concentrated in the South and Midwest. Only 43 efforts to improve access have been enacted in the past 20 years.
Court orders have halted pre-viability bans in many states
Restrictions on abortion rights have increased in the past decade as policymakers in mostly Republican-led states have sought to provoke a Supreme Court challenge to the 1973 precedent by banning abortion before viability.
Thus far, all pre-viability bans have been blocked by court orders and have not gone into effect. In reviewing the Mississippi law, which would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the Supreme Court said it would examine whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”
The length of a pregnancy is commonly calculated from the start of the most recent menstrual period. Many people don’t know they’re pregnant until after the sixth week.
An average pregnancy lasts approximately 40 weeks, and viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the uterus, generally falls between 24 and 26 weeks. Federal and state courts have consistently blocked enforcement of laws that ban abortion before 18 weeks.
Mississippi bans most abortions after 20 weeks, and 17 other states ban them after 22 weeks from the last menstrual period. These bans violate Supreme Court rulings, but the laws were never challenged and so went into effect.
Nash argues that abortion restrictions exacerbate logistical and financial obstacles for marginalized communities, such as racial minorities, low-income people and people in rural communities, and that further rollbacks of abortion rights will only increase the burdens on these populations.
“Those with more resources and privilege would most likely find ways to get the care they need,” she said. “Abortion is health care, plain and simple.”
Danielle Rindler contributed to this report. Sources: Guttmacher Institute.