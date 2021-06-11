According to Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights, if Roe v. Wade were overturned, 22 states would ban or severely restrict abortion access. Of those, nine states have pre-Roe abortion bans on their books that would become enforceable again if the precedent is overturned (Texas’s is permanently enjoined by a court order). And 12 states have passed post-Roe “trigger laws” — bans that would take effect in that case. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have policies that explicitly protect the right to abortion.