The United States also reassures its allies to discourage them from finding substitutes for the alliance. My research suggests that the United States is more likely to reassure allies that have greater abilities to go their own way, whether by pursuing nuclear weapons, developing military self-reliance or aligning with other countries. Any of these decisions can reduce an ally’s dependence on U.S. protection. This, in turn, diminishes U.S. influence and future bargaining leverage and makes those allies less willing to go along with U.S. preferences.