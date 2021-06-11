Regular readers know that at The Fact Checker we take a dim view of ads that use such minor procedural votes as the basis for an attack on a lawmaker’s policy positions. In 2018, we gave Four Pinocchios to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for pretending that a Republican lawmaker who voted to save the Affordable Care Act actually opposed it because he opposed three procedural votes that referenced the ACA. Those votes did not count — whereas he took a big political risk to oppose repeal of Obamacare when its fate was in the balance.