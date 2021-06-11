YES: “At best, companies invest in cybersecurity at a level that is consistent with their own business needs. But the cybersecurity requirements for critical infrastructure requires an even higher level of investment because cybersecurity failures affect the entire nation, not just the company.” — Herb Lin, senior research scholar for cyber policy and security at Stanford University

NO: “I have serious doubts that the U.S. government is sufficiently nimble to develop mandatory cybersecurity standards that would be effective.” — Paul Rosenzweig, a top Department of Homeland Security official during the George W. Bush administration who now runs Red Branch Consulting

YES: “I am hard-pressed to see a rationale where this is not needed. Regulations can and should be outcome-focused, not prescriptive in approach, and there are clear 'cyber 101' basics that everyone should be using.” — Norma Krayem, vice president and chair of the cybersecurity, privacy and digital innovation practice at Van Scoyoc Associates

NO: “The devil is in the details. What standards? How will compliance be measured? What will be the consequences of failing to meet these standards?” — Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation

YES: “We have minimum standards for fire safety because there is collateral damage to adjacent structures from fires and limited public resources for fighting fires. We are now seeing the same risks coming to cybersecurity.” — Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer at the cybersecurity company Veracode