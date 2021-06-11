Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Texas will build a border wall, but he didn’t give any details on the cost or location. “Abbott declared his plans during a press conference in Del Rio. He said he would discuss the plans next week. The Biden administration issued a proclamation that stopped border wall construction on his first day of office,” the Texas Tribune’s Heidi Pérez-Moreno reports. “At the conference, Abbott also announced plans to increase arrests along the border — and increase space inside local jails. ... He also announced an interstate compact with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to resolve the border ‘crisis,’ and called on other states to do the same. Abbott's announcement comes after Republican former state Sen. Don Huffines said he will challenge the governor in next year's GOP primary — and as part of his campaign also promised to finish border wall construction in Texas.”