“The Biden administration should receive full credit for brokering this deal. It was responsible for breaking through the impasse resulting from the Trump administration’s refusal to engage in any cooperative endeavor on tax policy. Moreover, the deal eliminates the dispute about taxation of the large U.S. tech companies, which will now be subject to the same 15 percent tax as everybody else. ... The competitive disadvantage argument was always misguided, because there is no evidence that the pre-2017 regime put U.S. multinationals at any disadvantage. In fact, most of the top multinationals are American and are highly profitable, and the actual tax rate paid by the largest 100 U.S. and EU multinationals before 2017 was virtually identical. But politically, the competitive disadvantage argument proved decisive — until now.”