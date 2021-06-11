We also needed to demonstrate that government could get the job done after a period in which that trust had been eroded. It was very interesting because the most minor of things triggered one of the biggest responses. I said something to the effect of: “The problem is we have a shortage of vaccine; we’re going to get more and we’re going to be frustrated until then.” I got a message from a nurse that said that was the day we all knew things were going to be okay because it was the first time we heard the truth. That struck a chord with me because it felt like people just wanted to know, even if the news was bad.