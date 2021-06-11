One draft bill would enable the Justice Department or Federal Trade Commission to sue to break up large tech companies when their role as operator of a platform presents an ‘‘irreconcilable conflict of interest’’ in their other lines of business. Another bill would prevent companies from giving their own services preference over rivals. One measure would block tech giants from acquiring nascent competitors.



Other bills are less contentious. One is similar to a measure that recently passed the Senate, which would increase merger filing fees for large companies to ensure antitrust enforcers have more money. Another is focused on data interoperability, which could make it easier to use products from different tech companies together.