Further, even the cities that reduced police expenditures per capita did not necessarily reduce law enforcement’s share of those cities’ overall budgets. Many cities that had intense protests funneled a larger percentage of their expenditures to policing. This was in part because of overall budget decreases caused by the pandemic. Additionally, many cities have responded to public pressure by hiding police expenditures in other parts of their budgets and supplementing local cuts with an influx of federal cash. For instance, Los Angeles shifted funding for school resource officers to its education department while labeling it as a cut to the police budget. Last April, $850 million of federal coronavirus relief funds were allocated for local public safety needs. This is on top of the local expenditures captured in our analysis.