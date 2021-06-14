For the next five months ahead of the 2020 election, both Pompeo and Trump effectively dropped the subject in their public comments. I had to look back to make sure that was the case, especially given how much pushing the theory suited Trump’s purposes. But it’s true. This was not a feature of Trump’s comments in the summer and fall. Basically the best evidence we have for Trump leaning into the theory was when he was asked about it and agreed with the premise that he had “high confidence.” Otherwise, it wasn’t a point of emphasis for him at all.