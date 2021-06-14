And that’s also kind of the point. It’s a theme that we’re increasingly seeing since Trump came out and said what he said last year. There is less compunction about arguing that this isn’t what it, from many of the outward appearances, looks like: gamesmanship. In this age, in which one party in particular has embraced an all’s-fair-in-politics approach, they’re bothering less with arguing that this is the right policy for government, and more that it’s the right policy for Republicans being able to control government.