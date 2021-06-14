The controversy over the Alzheimer’s treatment is playing out in the absence of a permanent FDA chief. Janet Woodcock, the agency’s acting commissioner, appeared to distance herself from the decision to approve aducanumab. She did not release a statement or appear with other agency officials in a briefing after the approval. Still, it’s not clear whether this will hurt her standing with the administration. Politico reported last week that she remains President Biden’s favorite for the role.