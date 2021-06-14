Here’s what to know:
Biden and other leaders of other NATO member nations take ‘family photo’ ahead of discussions
Biden and leaders of other NATO member nations posed Monday for a traditional “family photo” ahead of their discussions at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.
They gathered on a gray marble floor and stood on small spots — several feet apart, for social distancing purposes — marked with the abbreviation of their country. Biden was positioned in the center of the front row.
A voice over a loudspeaker asked the leaders to remove their masks and look at the camera for 15 seconds.
Ahead of the photo, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greeted each leader individually, often with a fist bump or elbow bump. Biden was the last of 28 members to enter the hall.
Biden will give Putin a list of demands. The Russian president may ignore them.
ST. IVES, England — President Biden plans to press Vladimir Putin in their coming meeting to rein in ransomware attacks launched from Russian soil. He is expected to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine. He will almost certainly tell the Russian president to stop interfering in U.S. elections.
But those demands raise a question that is vexing U.S. policymakers and the United States’ European allies: What happens if Putin ignores the demands, as he has signaled he will do?
Michael McFaul, who was U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, said more must come out of Wednesday’s face-to-face meeting than a simple discussion. But Putin is unlikely to agree substantially to cut back his aggressive activities, diplomats say, and may not even acknowledging they are occurring.
Biden reaffirms commitment to NATO, calling it ‘essential for America’
Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to its NATO allies shortly after arriving Monday at the headquarters of the military alliance in Brussels, where he is meeting with leaders of other member nations.
“NATO is critically important,” Biden said after he was greeted by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, with an elbow bump. “Article 5, we take as a sacred obligation.”
Under Article 5, an attack on one NATO ally is considered an attack on all allies. The tenet was at times questioned under President Donald Trump.
“I just want all of Europe to know that the United States is there,” Biden told Stoltenberg. “I just want to thank you for your leadership.”
Biden also called NATO “essential for America.”
In brief remarks, the U.S. president also spoke of the challenges posed to the alliance by Russia and China.
“There is a growing recognition over the last couple years that we have new challenges,” he said. “We have Russia, which is acting in a way that is not consistent with what we had hoped, and we have China.”
Aside from the NATO summit itself, Biden’s itinerary while in Brussels includes some smaller meetings with leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at a time of strained relations.
Later Monday, Biden plans to hold a news conference.
Amid strained U.S.-Turkey relations, Biden and Erdogan to meet on sidelines of NATO summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the high road at a Sunday news conference as he left home for a meeting with Biden at the NATO summit in Brussels, dismissing “rumors” about the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship and suggesting that they “leave all these behind and speak about what we can do together.”
The same Erdogan last month accused Biden of having “bloody hands” for selling arms to Israel, in comments that the State Department called antisemitic.
The last time Biden met with the Turkish leader, during a vice-presidential visit to Ankara in 2016, it was to deny Erdogan’s charges that the United States had helped plot a coup attempt against him. In Istanbul earlier that year, Biden publicly criticized Erdogan’s arrests of journalists, political opponents and academics.
President Biden says Queen Elizabeth II ‘reminded me of my mother’
CARBIS BAY, England — President Biden said that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother after he had tea with the British monarch at Windsor Castle, his last set-piece event on Sunday before concluding the U.K. leg of his overseas trip.
After attending a three-day Group of Seven summit in Carbis Bay, in southwestern England, Biden headed to Windsor Castle, where the queen has spent much of her time since the pandemic began. Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived on Marine One.
After the meeting with Elizabeth, Biden, 78, told reporters that the 95-year-old monarch reminded him of his mother.
G-7 takes stronger stand against China, at U.S. urging
CARBIS BAY, England — As Group of Seven leaders wrapped up their three-day summit here on Sunday, President Biden said democratic governments face a defining challenge: to show they can meet tests such as global health crises and climate change better than autocracies such as China and Russia.
“I think we’re in a contest, not with China per se, but a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century,” Biden told reporters during the first news conference of his first foreign trip as president.
He singled out China and Russia for reprobation after working here to enlist U.S. allies in what he has repeatedly cast as the existential battle of the 21st century.
NATO allies seek clarity on maintaining secure facilities in Afghanistan following troop withdrawal
With fewer than 100 days before the Sept. 11 deadline that Biden has set for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, allies in the two-decade-long war are anxiously awaiting U.S. guidance on what comes next.
The administration has issued broad commitments to maintaining its diplomatic presence and massive aid programs there, and to keeping terrorists from using Afghanistan as a launchpad for global attacks.
But NATO and other partners are increasingly concerned about the details, from how Kabul’s international airport and the main medical facility that diplomats and aid workers depend on will be kept operational and secure to where counterterrorism surveillance and other assets will be based outside Afghanistan.
Why Ukraine will hang on every word in the Biden-Putin summit
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s political radar is always fine-tuned to Washington and Moscow. It looks to the West for help but is locked in conflicts with Russia and its allies.
Wednesday’s summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva will have Ukraine watching from the sidelines with deep interest in everything from the phrases used to the body language between the two leaders.
Expectations are low that the talks will produce a breakthrough in U.S. relations with Russia. Still, even the slightest shifts in policies have potential consequences for Ukraine.
Analysis: China looms over Biden’s Europe trip
Biden intended his tour through Europe to be an exercise in contrast with his right-wing predecessor.
Far from President Donald Trump’s abrasive and divisive performances at previous summits with U.S. allies, Biden played the convivial uncle at this weekend’s meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven nations and will strive to do the same at a NATO summit starting Monday.
His colleagues from across the pond seemed to embrace the change in atmosphere, as the leaders made new commitments to the global struggle against the pandemic and climate change.