It’s not really the case that the party is “vastly diminished,” for example. Despite reports after the election of a number of Republicans changing their party registrations, such incidents were not particularly significant and about the same percentage of the country identifies as Republican as it has for the past six years. It’s also debatable whether the GOP’s leadership is fractured, given recent moves to consolidate its position in support of Trump. It is the case that the GOP makes up a minority of the population, but so does the Democratic Party in an era where a plurality of people call themselves independents.