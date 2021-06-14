America est retournée.
But there is that lingering question about where America is headed. The election of Trump in 2016 dramatically shifted the country’s direction, both in the immediate terms of its approach to foreign and domestic policy and, more abstractly, in the steadfastness of its commitment to liberal democracy.
There’s no real question that, given his druthers, Trump would happily have accepted states throwing out the actual results of their elections in favor of results that allowed him to hold power, and little question that his supporters would have approved of the move. That so many of his allies endeavored to various degrees of enthusiasm to make that happen raised significant questions about the Republican Party’s commitment to the democratic election of leaders, questions that have only grown in the ensuing months as the party continues to question the 2020 results and works to make it easier to reject future election results.
There is a very real question about which presidency was the one that temporarily diverged the United States onto a different course: Trump’s or Biden’s? Will the Trump era end up as a footnote in history books, a time when the country came close to a significant slide toward authoritarianism? Or will it be the Biden reversion that is only temporary, with Trump’s allies seizing power over the medium term?
During a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, The Washington Post’s Anne Gearan asked Biden a pointed question to that effect. Biden keeps saying that America is back, Gearan said, but given the past four years how confident could NATO allies be that America would continue to be a reliable partner moving forward?
Given events like the attempted insurrection Jan. 6, she asked, “what do you say to those allies? What have you been saying to them at these meetings about how the next president of the United States can keep any promises you make?”
“What I’m saying to them is: Watch me,” Biden responded. He insisted that people, here apparently meaning foreign leaders, believed he had a track record of keeping his commitments and that this bolstered the idea that he was “not making any promises to anyone that I don’t believe are overwhelmingly likely to be kept.”
Perhaps understanding that this was not really a robust answer to the question, Biden insisted that our allies, like him, saw the post-2020 events and Trump in general to be out of keeping with America’s tradition and values.
“The leaders I’m dealing with in NATO and the G-7 are leaders who know our recent history. Know, generically, the character of the American people. And know where the vast center of the public stands,” Biden continued. “Not Democrat or Republican, but who we are. We’re a decent, honorable nation. And I think that they have seen things happen, as we have, that shocked them and surprised them that could have happened. But I think they, like I do, believe the American people are not going to sustain that kind of behavior.”
“I think it is a shock and surprise that what’s happened in terms of the consequence of President Trump’s phony populism has happened,” Biden later continued. But, he added, “we’ve been through periods like this in American history before where there has been this reluctance to take a chance on your reelection because of the nature of your party’s politics at the moment. I think this is passing.” Not easily passing, he added — which was why it was important for his agenda to pass.
This was central to his argument. He pointed to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine as evidence that his confidence in the unified spirit of the American public was warranted, though he did note that there existed “political rejection of the notion of taking a vaccine.” Should he be able to make legislative progress — over the next six months or so — that would indicate that America, including “a lot of Republicans” had coalesced around his and not Trump’s vision.
But he also seemed to reject the assertion at the heart of Gearan’s question, that there was any question about where the country was headed.
He wanted to state what he believed to be the case, he said, and not to be “engaging in the overwhelming hyperbole that gets engaged in by so many today.”
At another point in his response, Biden cited a series of “statistics” that he suggested bolstered the idea that the Trump era was aberrant.
“I think it’s appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party but it makes up a significant minority of the American people,” Biden said.
Each of these claims is questionable.
It’s not really the case that the party is “vastly diminished,” for example. Despite reports after the election of a number of Republicans changing their party registrations, such incidents were not particularly significant and about the same percentage of the country identifies as Republican as it has for the past six years. It’s also debatable whether the GOP’s leadership is fractured, given recent moves to consolidate its position in support of Trump. It is the case that the GOP makes up a minority of the population, but so does the Democratic Party in an era where a plurality of people call themselves independents.
Biden’s point was that Trumpism can’t win. In other words, he’s begging the question, assuming that Trumpism can’t win and therefore claiming that it won’t. That’s not necessarily a fair assumption. And, as such, concern about the country’s direction is not simply “hyperbole.”
It would have been hard for Biden to offer a concrete response to Gearan’s question, certainly. What he offered was that the United States stood for something other than what Trump offered and that this would be slowly revealed over the coming months through the country’s embrace of his different vision.
Macron probably has his fingers crossed. So should Democrats.