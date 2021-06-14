President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — AMLO, as he is known — is a polarizing figure. Despite that, the parties worked together to fight women’s inclusion in the governors’ races. In November 2019, male senators heading the congressional delegations of both AMLO’s Morena party and an opposition party filed a legal proceeding before Mexico’s electoral court, attempting to block gender parity in the governors’ races. Women made up 48.2 percent of the lower house and 49.2 percent of the Senate, but some male colleagues still thought they could not or should not be governors.