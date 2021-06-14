This is all taking place in the context of a heightened political toxicity. Most Republicans see Democrats not as political opponents but as enemies, which would certainly seem to color how likely the right might be to work with the left. And you have the former president out there still prioritizing partisan fights over policy, in keeping with his thorough understanding of the former and indifference to the latter. There are not only the motivations of power dynamics pushing McConnell but also an environment in which compromise seems more difficult than usual anyway.